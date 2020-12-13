Chris Smith: Eden urges us to shop local, wherever local may be

The New York Times wrote days ago about Santa Rosa-born Eden Stein and how she’s working to save her charming San Francisco boutique and gallery as storefront businesses near and far succumb to economic complications of the coronavirus crisis.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this,” said Eden, a 1995 Montgomery High grad who’s now 43 and the mom of Luca, who’ll turn 2 in March.

Eden opened Secession Art & Design in Bernal Heights in 2007. The boutique and gallery on Mission Street is full of art, jewelry and clothing created by more than 70 artists and artisans.

A child of Santa Rosa’s Sandy and Dr. Ken Stein, Eden got her start in retail as a teenage clerk at the former Busy Minds, an educational toy store in Montgomery Village.

“My favorite moment,” she remembered, ”was when Tom Waits used to shop for his holiday presents. One year I whispered in his ear, ’You rock!’“

After graduating from Montgomery, Eden studied early child education and she taught school for a decade before opening Secession Art & Design.

As the Times story noted, the shop “has survived the first nine months of the pandemic through a combination of loans, donations from customers and an aggressive shift in strategy toward online sales.” But like so many fellow merchants, Eden doesn’t know how much longer Secession can go on.

“I have a long road ahead and I need to put on my thinking cap,” she told me by phone. She’s trying right now to concentrate simply on running her business, a day at a time.

“I don’t know what the future is, and I’m not making any decisions until the spring,” she said.

Eden finds there is a silver lining to all this. Amid the limitations on human contact that attend the health crisis, her dealings with people who frequent Secession have become notably more one-on-one.

“I’m really getting to know customers more,” she said.

With so many shops and restaurants barely holding on because of impacts of health safeguards and stay-at-home orders, Eden said she’s hoping that shoppers in her native Sonoma County and elsewhere will right now do all they can to patronize local businesses.

“Every dollar counts,” she said.

...

CHRISTMAS TREES, real ones with nice and new ornaments, suddenly brighten the transitional homes of four women, two of them moms, who are helped along by the Living Room in Santa Rosa.

The trees came to them this way: A kind woman who insists her name is not essential to the story went to Prickett's Nursery. She asked if the business might donate a fresh-cut tree to the Living Room, the nonprofit that in myriad ways assists mothers and other women who are homeless or otherwise in crisis.

The folks at Prickett’s offered a Christmas tree — and threw in $100 worth of ornaments.

Deeply grateful, the woman who’d made the request then purchased three additional Christmas trees for women served at the Living Room. Later she spoke with a neighbor about the trees headed for women working to stabilize their lives, and the neighbor donated some ornaments.

People at the Living Room say it couldn’t be clearer that the thoughtfulness is bringing cheer to the lives of the two moms with children and two women on their own who received and can’t take their eyes off those trees.

...

Filmmaker Don Cambou has created a film on the history of Santa Rosa, titled 'Santa Rosa: The Chosen Spot of All the Earth...'.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

WHAT TO BUY for the person on your holiday list who grew up in Santa Rosa, or perhaps moved there just last week? That’s easy.

Members of the Historical Society of Santa Rosa are raising a few dollars for the industrious group by selling a delightful and illuminating 33-minute video, “Santa Rosa: The Chosen Spot of all the Earth.”

Created by Santa Rosa High alum and TV director-producer Don Cambou, the video shares countless historic images as it captures the sweep of Santa Rosa history from the days of the Pomos and Coast Miwok to modern times.

Members of the Historical Society are asking $20 for the DVD, and it’s tax-deductible. You can order or learn more at https://historicalsocietysantarosa.org.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.