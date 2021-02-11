Chris Smith: Generous woodworkers give Santa Rosa students a place to work at home

It’s a marvelously perceptive and caring question, one of a great many I admit would not occur to me to ask:

Of all the youngsters who month after pandemic-menaced month must be taught at home, how many lack a suitable place to sit and do their schoolwork?

Joe Brewer, one of my new heroes, openly admits that the question didn’t pop spontaneously into his head, either. The retired Sonoma County educator learned last fall from a news report by ABC’s David Muir that volunteers in Ohio, Maryland and elsewhere are renovating old desks or building new ones as gifts to kids who otherwise must write and read and do whatever else is required of them while sitting on their beds or on the floor or at the kitchen table or on a couch or who knows where.

Upon viewing that news report about people taking action to make at-home learning easier for some of the children unable to go to school, Oakmont resident Brewer didn’t say, “Isn’t that nice?” and resume watching TV.

He acted. Today, what he and his wife, Chris Nota, and a couple of neighbors began has mushroomed into a mission that’s attracted supremely gifted volunteers and some stunning donations — and that has presented beautifully handmade wooden desks and new, store-bought chairs to more than 100 Santa Rosa grade-school pupils.

“We’ve had so much energy and goodwill,” said Nota, “it will be hard to stop making desks when the students go back to school.”

...

ON WEDNESDAY, she and Brewer and several other key people with the grassroots Seniors4Students, or S4S, delivered 12 sturdy desks and adjustable office chairs to Santa Rosa’s Brook Hill Elementary.

An equal number of students, chosen by teachers who can observe over Zoom where it is the youngsters do their work, were invited to come to the campus near Doyle Park on Wednesday with a parent or other family member and choose a desk and chair.

“It looks so nice,” 10-year-old Jaqueline Noh, who’s accustomed to sitting on her bed while working, said of her new desk. “I can put my stuff on it, and put my computer on it and do my schoolwork.”

Jaqueline’s principal, Indy Monday, told Brewer she will gladly accept another 12 desks and chairs for students, and she could find good homes for more than that. Given how many of Brook Hill’s 350 pre-kindergartners to sixth graders could use a desk and chair of their own at home, Monday said, “It’s hard to choose which ones” will receive them.

...

REMARKABLE THINGS have happened since Brewer and Nota decided months ago to make a few desks for local kids, and they enlisted to the project Oakmont neighbors Ed Biglin and Mary Rychly.

After my PD colleague Kerry Benefield wrote about their quest last November, a number of garage woodworkers who had read the story stepped up to help.

Nota, a former U.S. Forest Service official, said many of the volunteers who came forward are “retired from every walk of life, but they love woodworking and serving their community.” Dispatches on the desks-for-kids project that Nota posted on Nextdoor, the online neighborhood networking service, attracted more partners and donors to S4S.

At the outset, Nota ran all around looking for good-quality used chairs for kids who would receive a desk. Tony Marden, who lives in Bennett Valley and is eager to find productive volunteer work after a just-completed career in advertising and marketing, was scrolling through Nextdoor one day and saw Nota’s request for help with the project.

Marden reached out to Nota and asked what he could do. She asked for a hand rounding up used chairs.

Marden asked her, in so many words, “Wouldn’t it be easier if I just bought a bunch of chairs?”

As of Wednesday, he had purchased and donated to Seniors4Students 45 new chairs. Marden said at Brook Hill, “I just know the importance of kids having their own space.”

...

THE FIRST FEW desks that Joe Brewer and neighbor Ed Biglin built of Douglas fir plywood and lumber were fine, but perhaps not all that they could be.

“We started out with a clunky design that was too big for the kids,” said Chris Nota, who sands and lacquers the desks.

Then came a minor miracle: The S4S project was joined by Anatole Burkin, formerly the publisher of Fine Woodworking magazine, and Jeff Hickman, who retired after a long career teaching set-building at Long Beach State University.

Their influence refined the design and construction of the desks and led to the switch from fir plywood for the desktops to the more attractive maple. Then there’s this: Hickman designed for children who live in homeless shelters a desk that can be folded and stored in a small space.

So far, Brewer and the crew have presented desks and chairs to kids at Brook Hill, Steele Lane, Luther Burbank and Helen Lehman schools.

Donors to a crowdfunding appeal posted by Brewer have donated to the project nearly $6,000 to S4S for the purchase of wood and supplies. That appeal is online at www.gofundme.com/f/seniors4students-building-desks-in-sonoma-county.

The Lowe’s home improvement store in Cotati has supported the desk project since the start. “Lowe’s just gave us materials for 24 desks,” Nota said Wednesday.

Touched and inspired by what the volunteers of Seniors4Students are doing, members of the Rotary Club of Valley of the Moon offered to build some desks. Shown how to do it via Zoom, the Rotarians constructed 20 desks and donated them to students at Kenwood and Dunbar schools.

...

THOSE DESKS BRING to more than 120 the total number that have been or will soon be presented to local kids doing their schoolwork at home.

If you’d care to get involved in or learn about the project, email seniors4students@gmail.com.

Brewer is loving making the desks, and he likes to imagine one or more of them being packed up one day to accompany a young scholar to college.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.