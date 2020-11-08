Chris Smith: How a Sonoma County lawyer was mistaken for Harry Connick Jr.’s driver

I had to get in touch with Eric Koenigshofer, pronounced hereabout AIR-ick KOHN-ig-SHOW-fur.

Days ago, reaching out to the personable west Sonoma County attorney, politico and ex-county supervisor topped my to-do list because of the death in Montana of his friend and fellow long-ago supervisor, Brian Kahn.

I phoned Eric and we spoke about the stunningly smart, productive and committed Brian Kahn for the obituary I was to write. A day or two later I noticed I’d missed a follow-up call from Eric and I had a voicemail from him.

Our voicemail system here at the PD funnels spoken phone messages through voice-recognition software that produces a text version of the message. I started reading Eric’s message and enjoyed a heck of a little laugh.

The voice-to-print message program had him identifying himself as “Eric chronic chauffeur.”

Not long later, Eric and I connected by phone again and I told him about how our readable email system interpreted his name. He laughed and said, dig this.

He recounted that a good many years ago he and a Sacramento lawyer were working on an amiable conclusion to a legal matter involving their respective clients. The two counselors would need to have one final phone call, so the attorney in Sacramento asked Eric to call her and, if she was in a meeting, to tell her assistant that she wanted to take his call.

When the time came for them to speak, Eric did just that.The opposing attorney’s assistant did indeed advise him that her boss was busy, and Eric replied that the attorney would want to be interrupted for this call.

Very well, the assistant said. “May I have your name?” Eric gave her his name and he was bit surprised, pleasantly so, when she blurted a cheerful and enthusiastic, “Oh!”

Moments later, the Sacramento attorney came onto the line. “WHO is this?” she demanded.

Eric repeated his name.

A great laugh burst from the other end of the line. The attorney in Sacramento related that she’d been in a meeting when her assistant burst through the doorway to announce, “You have a call from Harry Connick’s chauffeur!”

...

TABLE AT PARADISE: A sturdy, surprise thank-you came to the Byck family that brought its Paradise Ridge Winery back from the ashes and that champions so many local artists and nonprofits.

Dennis Darrow, a retired Santa Rosa hardware man who loves working with wood, presented the Bycks a grand and gorgeous table he made from a salvaged slab of redwood. He painstakingly inlaid grapevine artwork and copper renditions of the winery’s circular, brand-like “PR” logo.

The 9-foot table that Darrow and his wife, Rhonda, delivered to Walter Byck and his children, Rene Byck and Sonia Byck-Barwick, becomes the newest piece of art to grace the reconstructed winery, gallery and gathering place up at Fountaingrove.

The humble woodworker told the clearly touched Bycks, “It’s just an appreciation to your family from us and this community.”

...

IT’S NOT NEWS that Sonoma County is home to some of the finest teachers anywhere.

But in a related development, Santa Rosa teacher Ross Hause (my voicemail system would recognize him as Ross Hoss) has finished high in state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s list of the most extraordinary teachers in the state.

Hause, who has taught for 22 years at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Elementary, landed on a short list of runners-up to the five teachers chosen by Thurmond as the 2021 California Teachers of the Year.

Hause is a lively, restlessly innovative educator who in myriad ways coaches his fifth and sixth graders to succeed. To honor others, his students quietly clap for every adult who steps into Burbank’s Classroom 20, home to Team 20.

Just last August, Hause was feted as the Sonoma County Office of Education’s 2020-21 Sonoma County Teacher of the Year.

We spoke Saturday and he said that though he and the fellow Luther Burbank staffers he treasures are challenged by pandemic-era remote learning, “We’re trying to make it as normal as we can.”

“The students miss real school,” Hause said. “The teachers miss real school. No doubt, the parents miss real school.”

As difficult as it can be to have the students not in the classroom but at home in front of computer screens, Hause said bright spots still shine daily. For instance: “There are a lot of kids who log in and don’t want to log out, because they love school.”

Congratulations and thank you also to Nora Wynne, a Spanish teacher at McKinleyville Middle School in Humboldt County who’s among the five educators named our newest California Teachers of the Year.

...

HIGHER BRANCH: Among Saturday’s many visitors to Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park were surely some who were absorbing the relief from having a winner declared in the soul-rattling presidential election when they marveled to notice, up at the top of a tall pine near Lake Ralphine, gazing all about, an American bald eagle.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.