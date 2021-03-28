Chris Smith: If we’re deliberate and human, a new era just may rise from the coronavirus

What will our lives be like, and our community and our nation and world, one or five or 10 years A.C.?

After COVID, it seems to me, all who emerge from this abyss could attain new heights of happiness and humanity if — a big if — we’ll be diligent about exploiting what we’ve learned from the pandemic and allowing the suffering we’ve experienced and witnessed to magnify our empathy.

We can’t comprehend, perhaps never fully will, the damage and misery inflicted by this multi-tentacled health crisis. No one has been spared, though some have at least to this point come through fairly unscathed while so many others are dead or mourning or knocked flat and traumatized.

How nice if, amid all our internecine conflicts over race and politics and gender and culture, we could find in this viral siege on the human family the cause to cut each other a little slack.

We’re all hurting. We’ve all been afraid, for ourselves and those we love and we care about. We’ve shared a newly acquired awareness of the fragile nature of life, of mortal vulnerability to a threat that is silent and invisible, carried by microscopic droplets in the air that we breathe.

This unseen enemy has terrorized people everywhere and killed how many of us? More than 2.7 million? Can that be right?

We need to ease up on each other. We need to acknowledge that we’re all human and that we’ll be better off, perhaps far so, if we can respond to this pandemic by doubling down on efforts to, in an essential way, come together and shift our focus from how we’re different to how we’re the same.

These now ubiquitous face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer can serve as enduring reminders of our duty to make ourselves safer by being ever mindful of what carelessness can spread. Let’s admit it, we’re good people but we’re also potential carriers, agents of infection.

Look at how our newfound passion for proficiency at hand-cleansing, surface disinfecting and acting to keep our germs to ourselves while avoiding those of others have cut deeply into the incidence of colds and flu. We’ve cleaned up our act. Let’s make permanent the serial washing of hands, covering of coughs and sneezes, and cleaning up after ourselves.

And how about we vow not to let slip away the pleasures we’ve discovered or reclaimed since the COVID-19 calamity cooped us up at home and slowed down our lives?

Many of us have this past year shattered personal records for playing family games, deepening our connection and dialogue with our children, actually talking, cooking, walking or cycling or skating or running or hiking, adopting pets, reading, playing or perhaps creating music, gardening, resuscitating lost hobbies, painting and quilting and building and doing who-knows-what that we’d forgotten we love or wish we’d gotten into sooner.

Let’s not allow an again accelerating pace of life to rob us of those joys of life. Promise?

So many seniors have suffered so deeply this past year. Perhaps we’ve never been more aware of how isolation and loneliness torment them.

Many languished in that state even before the arrival of COVID-19. Might we now seek out and spend some quality time with elders likely otherwise to sit alone and feel forgotten?

With children returning to classrooms, we may see a resumption of opportunities to volunteer to tutor and mentor and demonstrate care for youngsters. Given that many are in the grip of quite possibly the most difficult, disruptive and damaging time of their young lives, this may be the dawn of a prime time for volunteering to give them a hand.

For those of us able and inclined, it wouldn’t be hard to identify people in our lives who struggle financially from fallout of the pandemic, and to find a suitable way to get some dollars into their pockets. The arrival of this next round of stimulus checks could make it easier to make a gift to an individual, a family or an organization that is aiding people who’ve been set back financially.

Our communities will benefit greatly if, as COVID restrictions ease, we do all we can to patronize surviving local restaurants and shops. If we allow the pandemic to seal the fate of local businesses in favor of online retailers, we’ll wish we hadn’t, as more storefronts go vacant and the unique character of our towns is further diminished by the impersonal sameness of chain stores and of packages dropped onto porches.

All of our minds have worked differently since the onset of the pandemic. We’ve pondered what we hate about it, and which of the changes it has wrought we don’t much mind, or rather like.

I trust that to each of us, our consciences and creativity whisper what we might do to learn from and to rise in an intentional and bold fashion from this damnable pit of a crisis.

Let’s listen.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.