Inmate's letter about fighting Geysers fire discovered years later

What a perfectly apropos time to receive in the mail a rough and real firsthand report from the fire lines written on notebook paper 29 years ago by an inmate firefighter whose name we may never know.

In the fall of 1991, the mystery prisoner was assigned to the former Black Mountain Conservation Camp in the coastal hills between Fort Ross and Cazadero. At the same time as the horrific Oakland Hills fire, he and other trusted prisoners from the camp were dispatched to what would grow into a nearly 6,000-acre blaze at The Geysers in northeastern Sonoma County.

The man described the moment his crew and two state fire captains grabbed “a little piece of dirt to rest on” after cutting firebreaks for 18 straight hours.

“By then, most of us could have eat on a bed of nails,” he wrote. The report does not dwell heavily on proper spelling or grammar.

Every bit as fascinating as his five-page, longhand account of The Geysers fire fight is the manner in which his story came to me from Stephanie and Hendrick Oosterveld.

In 1999 the Oostervelds bought the remote, nearly 500-acre California Department of Forestry camp that had opened in 1964 and closed in 1992. The Oostervelds lived on the property prior to selling it in 2004 to the Padmasambhava Peace Institute, which transformed it into what it is today: a soothing and tucked-away Buddhist retreat.

...

TO EXPLORE what was left behind when the state transferred the inmates and shuttered the Black Mountain Conservation Camp in ’92 was, Stephanie Oosterveld told me, one wild experience.

She said it appeared the camp had been evacuated on the run.

“There were still pictures on desks, money, notes,” the retired nurse said. She and her husband happened to remove the cover to an electrical outlet and discovered drugs stuffed in there.

“We found a lot of black-tar heroin,” she said, and also sharp-pointed weapons presumably fashioned by some of the inmates brought to the camp not only to fight fires but to clear land and do roadwork and such.

On the property when the Oostervelds purchased it were about 40,000 square feet of camp structures, all painted in CDF green.

“There were 11 buildings, including the conjugal-visit house,” Stephanie Oosterveld said. Other structures included dormitories for 80 men, a cafeteria, a warehouse, a gym, a multi-use building with a library and offices for forestry employees and also for the Department of Corrections personnel who transferred and supervised the resident inmates.

...

ONE DAY MAYBE 20 years ago, Hendrick Oosterveld, now retired from the information technology field, was looking around in a room upstairs from the warehouse. He found an ordinary-looking box.

Inside, his wife said, were mostly letters that appeared to have been written to inmates by family members but hadn’t been delivered to them. “Two of them are from little kids,” Stephanie Oosterveld said.

She has no idea, of course, why the opened letters were not given to the inmates. Might they have left the conservation camp before the letters arrived?

Also in the box was the undated, unsigned account of a camp resident’s experiences in what clearly was the Geysers fire that started amid devilish winds on Oct. 20, 1991 — the same winds that fanned the inferno in the Oakland Hills that killed 25 people and consumed nearly 3,300 homes and apartments.

...

THE REPORT STARTS, “My first words from my mouth on that Sunday morning at 7:40 were, ’Oh, s---, Who’s on call this weekend?’ That was right after the fire whistle went off.”

The inmate told of watching the members of one inmate crew, then a second board buses and head out.

“It’s been a slow year for fires,” he wrote, “so I had my doubts that crew 4 (his crew) would be going anywhere.

“Sure as hell at 11:20 over the P.A. system Crew 4 was told to get fire ready...”

...

AT 12 PM, the man wrote, “Crew 4 was on there way to what most would say was hell. The wind was blowing North by East with gusts up to 60 mph ... 60 miles southeast of us, the Oakland hills were on fire.

“After around 2 hr. of just smelling smoke we got a assigment. Crew 3 & 4 were going to cut a 8 ’line down the side of a hill to a creek.”

Suddenly this man and the firefighters nearby saw men running frantically. “We did not have any idea what was going on. Come to find out they cut line right in to a bee’s nest. One inmate was stung 9 times, 2 of them inside his nose. But we were rasing agenist the clock ... we could not stop.”

After running for their lives when the wind turned on them, the inmates received a new assignment.

“For a 2 mile strech 5’ you cut off.

“Now from the road back in to the hill 50 yards we had to do this. This is so when they back fire the trees don’t burn over the road witch was our fire line. We did this till 430 in the morning.”

...

THEN CAME an order for the firefighter’s crew to take on “the most importen. We had to go up and cut a line around a house that was in danger of the fire. When that was finished so were we.

“That gave us most of over 24 hours without no sleep and 18 hr. on the fire.” They grabbed some sleep in the dirt.

Then came the luxury of a ride to the staging area, some grub, a shower and a few hours of real sleep. Come the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Black Mountain Conservation Camp inmates were back at it.

“When you got a 6000 acre fire you have a lot of line to cut,” the inmate wrote in his report. “That’s just what our next 3 asignments hand, going straight up a hill.”

That Thursday, there came a natural miracle.

“Our last day of cutting fire line and getting 100% contanment when it started to rain.” Thanks to the intervention of Mother Nature, the man and his crew were released back to Black Mountain Conservation Camp that night, Oct. 24.

He concluded, “You know I think I can speak for most all of us guys that were on the fire. It was good to be back in camp. We were all tired. At the same time we were all kind of proud ... It’s a real good feeling seeing everyone from all over working as one big team.”

He wrote that he had two more fire seasons before he’d be released from custody, and he was sure he’d have more good stories to tell.

