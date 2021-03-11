Chris Smith: It’s birthday No. 100 for a Windsor man and veteran of the historic firebombing of Japan

Today in Windsor, a retired dentist and World War II combat pilot named Richard Lowell Sharp will turn 100 years old.

The brand new centenarian remains remarkably sharp, also nimble. Even so he might strain a bit to remember where he was and what he was doing every previous March 11.

But there are many aspects of that day in 1945 that Sharp would just as soon forget.

On his 24th birthday, the conspicuously lanky native of Neodesha, Kansas, was north of Guam on the island of Tinian, at 39 square miles a skosh smaller than the city of Santa Rosa. From his quarters in a Quonset hut alongside an airfield and his state-of-the-art Boeing B-29 Superfortress heavy bomber, the U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd lieutenant processed what he’d done and witnessed the previous day in history’s deadliest, most destructive aerial raid.

Everyone knows what happened five months later when the United States, after nearly four abominable and blood-drenched years of war, at last persuaded the Empire of Japan to surrender by detonating atomic bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But Sharp is one of few remaining veterans of a scene of human-made Armageddon and wholesale massacre that for many reasons is not all that much spoken of.

Seventy-six years ago, Sharp flew at the tip of the spear in Operation Meetinghouse, a mission of relentless firebombing of Tokyo and other densely populated Japanese cities. The vision that pains him most, “I saw five (U.S.) airplanes go down behind me.”

Sharp’s B-29, dubbed Forever Amber II, was among 279 that, beginning hours before dawn on March 10, 1945, dumped onto Tokyo more than 1,600 tons of incendiary bombs loaded with napalm and phosphorous. They were specifically intended to ignite an inferno that would consume traditional Japanese homes and other structures built of wood and paper.

Sharp recalled in a 2014 book, “Victorious! From Hometown America to Tokyo Bay,” that the commander of the bombing war in the Pacific, Gen. Curtis LeMay, vowed “to beat Japan back into the Dark Ages.” He came close.

On March 10, 1945, between about 84,000 and 110,000 residents of Tokyo were incinerated in a LeMay-ordered hell-storm that reached temperatures of 1,800 degrees. Not as many Japanese people perished on the day — Aug. 6, 1945 — that Hiroshima suffered the world’s first deployment of an atomic bomb.

The late Robert F. Dorr, an Air Force veteran and diplomat, described the nightmare of the firebombing in “Mission to Tokyo: The American Airmen Who Took the War to the Heart of Japan,” published in 2012.

“The horror on the ground was unspeakable,” Dorr wrote.

“The wildfire sweeping the Japanese capital sucked the oxygen out of the air. Many Japanese suffocated before they could burn to death. People who sought refuge by diving into canals were boiled alive. Fierce winds whipped the flames and walls of fire blocked tens of thousands fleeing for their lives.“

The intentional firestorm leveled about 16 square miles of Tokyo and left about 1 million homeless.

All of that happened after 2nd Lt. Sharp of the 39th Bombing Squadron, 6th Bomber Group completed his role. He was a pathfinder.

Relying on their navigators and radio operators, Sharp and his fellow pathfinder pilots were charged with arriving over Tokyo ahead of the great mass of bombers. They were to locate and mark with firebombs the place where the pilots who followed were to drop their bombs.

“We just made it easy for them to find the targets,” he said.

His home airfield on Tinian was a long ways from Tokyo, about 1,500 miles.

“Most of our flights averaged between 11½ to 12½ hours,” he said.

He and his crew of 10 were among the first to take off from Tinian and nearby Saipan late the afternoon of March 9, 1945.

Virtually all of the crew members in the B-29s were in their late teens to early 20s. Flight commander Sharp was, of course, a bit over a day short of 24.

The first B-29s arrived low over Tokyo just after midnight the morning of March 10. Two groups of pathfinders approached at right angles to each, dropping their firebombs to create a great, burning “X” on the ground. It marked the spot for the waves of B-29s that followed.

“The whole target area went up in flames really fast,” Sharp recalls in “Victorious! From Hometown America to Tokyo Bay,.”

“We were in and out of the target area within about 30 minutes, and Tokyo was ablaze as we flew away.”

Though he was in and out of the Japanese capital quickly, he was there long enough to see five B-29s go down. When the bombing concluded, the U.S. had lost 14 bombers and 96 airmen.

It’s those men, and all of the other Americans who did not come home from the global war, that Sharp thinks of the most. Like so many combat veterans, he gets uneasy fielding much attention or praise because he feels those most deserving were those who sacrificed their lives.