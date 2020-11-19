Chris Smith: It’s not the money that’s kept Monte Rio Fire’s Baxman at it for 50 years

Fifty years seems like an awfully long time to work a job that doesn’t pay.

Why, then, does Steve Baxman, since 1969 a ubiquitous and quietly heroic west Sonoma County firefighter and force of nature, go about looking like he’s the happiest guy on Earth?

“What I tell people,” the lanky, 68-year-old Baxman said Wednesday, “is the reason it’s so fun is that I don’t get paid. I just have a blast.”

These days Baxman, easily among the best known and most revered characters on the lower Russian River, is taking a lot of attaboys for passing his 50-year milestone with the Monte Rio Fire Protection District. He became a volunteer with the not-far-away Freestone fire company in 1969 and the following year switched to the Monte Rio department. He was then 18 years old.

In between runs to fires and medical emergencies and floods and such, Baxman paid his bills by driving tow trucks. He’s also relied on disability benefits for the serious arthritis that has vexed him most of his life.

Famously straight-talking and at least outwardly fearless, Baxman became head of the Monte Rio fire district in 1986. But the title of fire chief falls about a million miles short of conveying what he’s done all these decades for the people he serves.

Call him the lower river region’s mayor, champion, hard-helmeted guardian or Prince Valiant on Patrol and you wouldn’t be wrong.

Fifty years after he answered his first call on a Monte Rio truck, Baxman marvels at all that he’s seen, at all of the fascinating people he’s met. He said he’s still loving his work, though “I don’t like what’s going on in the fire service right now. It’s so political.”

At two years short of age 70, he says, “I’d love to go on forever, but I know I can’t.” He anticipates that one day he’ll hang up his turnout gear and stop running to his truck every time he hears there’s trouble in his realm.

“It’s almost time,” Baxman said. But it’s not time to retire quite yet.

“I’ve got a lot of people to harass still,” he said.

...

PIE AGAIN! It won’t surprise you that the COVID crisis had Santa Rosa’s Kati Hilario wondering if she’d be able to pull off her charitable Thanksgiving pie-a-thon for the 10th straight year.

It made for a hallelujah moment when folks at the Redwood Empire Food Bank told Kati they would once again allow her to use their commercial kitchen to bake her pumpkin pies.

So Kati is taking orders for the pies that she and her helpers will bake and sell for $15 each. As always, Kati will donate the proceeds to the food bank.

Since 2011, when she was 12, she has baked nearly 1,800 Thanksgiving pies and donated $32,500 to the REFB.

Kati invites new and returning customers to order a pie or two for Thanksgiving, or to sponsor a pie or two that she will deliver to local first responders and people in need.

The deadline for ordering is Nov. 20. If you place an order, you can either pick up your pie at the Redwood Empire Food Bank on Nov. 25 or have it delivered to your home that day.

To order, write down your name, address, email and phone number, and indicate if you want pies for yourself or for delivery to others, or if you’d just like to make a donation to Kati’s “Pies for Poverty” project.

Mail your order, along with a check made payable to REFB, to: Kati Hilario, 4928 Stonehedge Drive, Santa Rosa 95405. You may also email Kati at piesforpoverty@outlook.com.

“Even though everything in the world is changing and crazy,” says Kati, who’s now 21, “I am so excited to get back into the kitchen and bake those pies.“

...

BUZZY’S MOVIE has done well, quite well, at yet another film festival.

“Guitar Man” was inspired by Sebastopol musician and mentor Buzzy Martin’s work with at-risk kids and with inmates at San Quentin State Prison.

At the virtual South Europe International Film Festival in Valencia, Spain, the independent movie shot in Sonoma County and at locations throughout the Bay Area won both Best Film and Best Actress.

One fine day, Buzzy will welcome moviegoers to a screening of the film in a theater in this part of the world. See you at the snack bar.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.