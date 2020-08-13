Chris Smith: Jaws may drop when Madrone Elementary kids finally return to school

Stretching all along the front of a grade school in Rincon Valley is a silver lining of this miserable, vastly tragic and disruptive pandemic.

It was brought to Madrone Elementary through countless hours of toil by a couple residing just up the block from the school, Patricia Seddon and Curtis Short.

Both of them serious gardeners and celebrants of nature, Pat and Curtis seized shelter-in-place and the closing of the school as an opportunity to beautify long-neglected landscaping along Madrone Elementary’s frontage on Rinconada Drive.

“It was just kind of a weedy mess,” said Pat, a mostly retired teacher who was a pioneer on the faculty of the Hidden Valley Satellite School, which burned in 2017.

She wondered if anyone might think it odd were she to begin pulling weeds in front of the school. Opting not to fret, she early on in the COVID-19 crisis commenced weeding.

Her husband, a certified arborist and fellow green thumb, managed for a time to stay clear of the project. Then he joined in.

With the consent and gratitude of principal Lisa Christopherson, the two of them have worked for months. Once the weeding around the school marquee and along the sidewalk was pretty much done, Curtis spoke with his buddies at Ultimate Tree Service.

They hauled in a whole bunch — more than 100 yards — of nice wood-chip mulch. Curtis and Pat spread it to discourage a return of the weeds. And they did much more.

Having discovered in the weeds and dirt a large collection of stones that Madrone students had years before painted and placed as a school project, Pat unearthed and cleaned the rocks. Then, alongside walkway trees closer in to the school buildings, she arranged the stones into the fanciful shapes of a serpent and a star.

She and her husband came across a volunteer Morning Glory vine growing along a fence at the school. Curtis began watering it, then installed a trellis for it to climb.

“Now it’s really taking off,” said the astonished principal, Christopherson.

Pat scattered California poppy seeds in the fresh mulch. And her husband has just transplanted into the wood chips more than 100 young Spanish lavender plants that he grew at home.

The beauty of it all will greet Madrone’s students once they’re able to come back to school. Their principal is in awe.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had anybody do anything so nice, just from the goodness of their hearts,” she said.

Pat looks over what she and Curtis have done at the school and she’s pleased. Perhaps, she said, it’ll help people who share that part of Sonoma County to “feel good about their neighborhood.”

...

SILVER LINING II: With their landmark Wagon Wheel Saloon shut by the pandemic, proprietors Christine and Mark Mandoli set themselves to sprucing up the north Santa Rosa watering hole and pool parlor.

They came to agree that layer of curled and autographed and dusty $1-and-larger bills tacked to the ceiling for as long as 30 years had been there long enough.

Pulling the currency down had to be quite the job. Burning the bills had to be among the considered humane options for dispensing with them.

Instead, the Mandolis resolved to donate the money for the benefit of local people who struggle amid this crisis.

They know about the Food for Thought food bank, which assists people with HIV/AIDS and right now delivers quality nutrition and services to 360 Sonoma County people who have contracted COVID-19 or share a household with one or more people who do. Rodney DeMartini, current president of the Food for Thought board, is kin of the Wagon Wheel owners.

The good folks at the food bank were delighted and amazed to hear what the money plucked from the ceiling added up to.

$1,674.

