Chris Smith: KSRO’s Kerrigan steps from mic to deal with a crisis of her own

Pat Kerrigan, you may have noticed, is no longer on the radio.

Pat has left Sonoma County’s landmark news-talk station, KSRO, after having stepped up in valiant fashion to help keep us informed amid serial catastrophes minute by minute and hour by hour, day after exhausting day. The veteran broadcaster was rightly and roundly celebrated for her work during the Tubbs and Nuns fires of 2017, after which she quite reasonably figured the on-air marathon of interviews, updates, analysis and alternately harrowing and heartening personal accounts would stand as the apex of her career.

Then followed, in harrowing succession, the Russian River flooding of early 2019, the Kincade fire in the fall of ’19, the COVID crisis and this year’s Walbridge and Glass fires. With each, the seasoned radio host rose to the challenge of getting essential news and information to listeners whose lives might well depend on it.

Pat, who took her first broadcasting job in Sonoma County at age 24 and now is 40 years older, stepped away from the KSRO Morning Show earlier this month.

Jim Murphy, an executive with Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns the station, wrote in a statement that Pat had departed as KSRO’s news director and morning show host.

Murphy added, “We thank her for her enormous contributions to our company and to the community. We will miss her and wish her a healthy, prosperous future.”

...

WHEN I REACHED out to Pat the other day to talk about her leaving KSRO, the longtime Kenwood resident signaled that she’s not up for having that conversation right now.

She wrote me in an email, “Suffice it to say it’s not how I wanted all this to end up. Still, I have been pondering how much longer I can endure the ungodly hours and the pressure of so many disasters.”

The email noted also that Pat was headed out of town. I responded to ask if she might speak with me briefly for a column on her departure. I didn’t hear back, but then received an email from a branding and marketing specialist, B Fernandez.

She wrote, “Pat asked that I reach out to you — to reiterate that she regrets not being able to speak with you before she headed to Bayside.”

I asked Fernandez: Is that Bayside Marin?

“Yes,” she replied.

...

BAYSIDE MARIN is the addiction treatment center in San Rafael that Pat checked herself into after she slipped away from KSRO for a time in October of last year. She reappeared as anchor of the morning show this past January and promptly had a heart-to-heart with listeners.

“I am an alcoholic,” she said into the mic. “Maybe it’ll change your opinion of me.”

Pat shared then that she’d struggled with alcoholism for many years and sought help “with varying degrees of success.” She revealed that in the fall of 2019 she’d entered a rehab program, not the one in Marin.

“I was in pretty good shape for a while,” she said in her January revelation. “But the monster that is alcoholism does not diminish if untreated. And by early December it was back again with a vengeance.”

Pat went on to tell listeners that her addiction was impacting her work, and more. “So many relationships were suffering, too,” she said.

So last December she checked into the monthlong treatment program in Marin. She returned to KSRO around the first of this year and quite publicly came clean with listeners who count on her and probably wondered why she’d vanished from the air in late 2019.

She told me in a subsequent interview last January, “I felt like I owed it to our listeners and the community. I owed them the truth.” She said she was amazed and deeply touched by the kindness and support that her on-air declaration triggered.

She allowed also at the time, “I am not by any stretch cured.” Though her stay at the Marin treatment in December was not her first attempt at rehab, she said, “I hope it will be my last.”

...

TEN MONTHS AFTER her courageous disclosure to KSRO listeners, Pat returned this past Friday to Bayside Marin.

She is a special person, a trusted friend who in recent years has sacrificed herself wholly to helping this community to navigate and comprehend and recover from a daunting succession of crises. We are indebted to her, and we wish her all the best.

In the email to me that didn’t directly address the particulars of her departure from KSRO or of her trip out of town, Pat wrote that she continues to have “nothing but respect” for her colleagues at the station.

“And,” she added, ”I have the utmost regard and love for this entire community which has embraced me so fully.

“I have always lived a lucky life!”

She closed, “When it comes to turning the calendar on 2020, expect more reinvention than retirement.”

Meanwhile, KRSO looks for a new morning news anchor.

