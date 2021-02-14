Chris Smith: Long before he built learn-at-home desks for kids, he spun Stevie Wonder, drove a cool VW

Santa Rosa native and career firefighter Tony Niel was quite surprised, and also not at all, to read that 75-year-old Joe Brewer is still going all out to help kids learn.

The PD has written a couple of times now about how Brewer, a retired teacher and school administrator, and a growing corps of fellow woodworkers are building wooden desks for Santa Rosa grade-schoolers trying to do their school work at home.

Niel read the latest story on the deskmakers and stopped short at the name Joe Brewer. In the late 1970s, Brewer was Niel’s teacher at downtown Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank School.

A great teacher, Niel said.

“He genuinely wanted to make a difference,” said the recently retired firefighter. “I just remember him being a teacher who was truly involved with the students.”

All these years later, a couple of things about Joe Brewer stand out for Niel. He remembers coming to like Stevie Wonder music because the teacher played his records in class. And Niel can still see the cool car Mr. Brewer drove, a VW van.

I checked with Brewer on Saturday, who at the time was, of course, building more desks for kids who need an appropriate place to do their school work.

It took him a moment to recall playing Stevie Wonder in class. He said there was one song in particular on the “Songs in the Key of Life” album that he wanted to hear and share: “Isn’t She Lovely?”

Stevie Wonder wrote it upon the birth of his daughter, Aisha. Brewer played it and thought of his daughter, Serena, who’s now a family doctor.

And the Volkswagen that former student Niel remembers. It was pretty neat, Brewer said. It was a 1963 or ’64 van with a pickup bed and a canvas cover.

Former student Niel and former teacher Brewer just may get together for the first time in very long time. Maybe they’ll make a desk, and see what else they can recall from their moment together at Luther Burbank School.

...

SHE PATROLS: A New York Times story Thursday hailed women who are in ever higher numbers making the slopes safer as members of ski patrols. A sweet photo shot way above Lake Tahoe features Santa Rosa native Claire Wright Johnson.

Claire graduated from Montgomery and studied at SRJC’s Public Safety Training Center to become an EMT. She worked on ski patrols at Donner Ski Ranch and Mount Shasta Ski Park, and about a year ago was named patrol director at Tahoe Donner.

“I started snowboarding at Sierra at Tahoe when I was 15 years old,” she told an interviewer not long ago. “My family had a cabin that was only a few minutes away. I absolutely fell in love with the entire Tahoe area.

“The best thing about being on ski patrol is being there for the little kids when they fall and seeing their eyes light up when they learn a new skill and have an ‘ah-ha’ moment. I love sharing the stoke of skiing with new skiers.“

Good work, Claire.

...

LET’S EAT: Wine Country caterer extraordinaire Bruce Riezenman is about to launch a meals-for-home service you should know about if you like fine food or are linked with a nonprofit seeking to raise funds during the pandemic.

Riezenman will help to keep his Park Avenue Catering staff employed by preparing and boxing nice meals that will be sold and the proceeds shared with participating service agencies. The dinners can be picked up, delivered locally or shipped even long distances.

Riezenman is calling the program “Dine & Donate.”

“It’s really a win-win all around,“ he said. Nonprofits will bring in operating dollars at a tough time for fundraising, the Park Avenue Catering crew stays busy and patrons receive restaurant-quality meals to enjoy at home.

The plan is to launch the program in March. Riezenman imagines it running through about June.

If you’re involved with a nonprofit and would to learn more you can contact Park Avenue Catering through its website at parkavecater.com/

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com