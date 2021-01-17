Chris Smith: May love of country show itself on Inauguration Day

Three days before presidential Inauguration Day, we hold our breath.

The prospect for more violence from people unwilling to accept the vote breaks our hearts.

Millions of older Americans agonize at what has become of their country. The youngest among us struggle to make sense of, and to be able to feel safe among, the images and declarations and rumors of further insurgency.

The outgoing president might have helped to calm the situation had he agreed to attend the swearing-in, like nearly all of his predecessors did, and to make an attempt to be gracious in defeat and to take part in hailing yet another peaceful transfer of power in the nation’s capital. But he didn’t.

We will get through this, we have to. But on the buildup to Jan. 20, we feel to be in the thick of it.

May we all still be here and whole on Jan. 21 and feeling surprised and grateful that on Inauguration Day, everyone or nearly everyone who professes to love this nation conducted themselves accordingly.

...

KERMIT THE ROCK: Buddies Merle Reuser and Louis Pierucci on Jan. 2 took a just-for-fun drive in their favorite place on Earth.

From Santa Rosa they meandered north to Alexander Valley, then headed easterly and upward on Red Winery Road, toward The Geysers.

“I was just driving along,” said Reuser, a Sonoma County native perhaps best known for transplanting and giving away vast numbers of daffodils, “and all of a sudden there’s this big rock looking at me.”

The rock on the road was really, really big. Having clearly rolled onto the pavement from the hillside that rises up from the left shoulder, it took up most of the right lane.

Resourceful and concerned, Reuser and Pierucci wrapped a thick chain around the boulder and secured the other end to the chassis of Reuser’s Honda Civic. They tried to pull the rock off the road, but it didn’t budge.

“We gave it our best shot,” Reuser said.

Clearly needing help, he and Pierucci proceeded a short ways up the road to a guard shack at the entrance to the geothermal field. A helpful fellow there made a call to the county roads department.

Arrangements were made to dispatch a piece of equipment far more likely than a Honda to be able to move the rock. Reuser and Pierucci had headed back for Santa Rosa when the county excavator arrived to hoist and transport the rock, thought to weigh about 10,000 pounds.

Several days later, Reuser had an urge to drive back up and see where the rock wound up. He was still in Alexander Valley, maybe 2 miles short of where he’d first encountered the boulder and there it was, maybe 10 feet off the road.

And, astonishingly, someone had painted it. A good deal of bright green paint, a smattering of red and white and black, and a ton of playful genius had transformed the roadside boulder into Kermit the Frog.

Reuser jotted a mental message to the artist: You rock.

