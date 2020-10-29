Chris Smith: Sebastopol’s Florence Avenue is a no-go this Halloween

Whimsical and beloved Sebastopol junk artist Patrick Amiot is bummed out that he can’t create something eerily fabulous for the throngs of trick-of-treaters drawn each Halloween to his street, the sculpture-graced Florence Avenue.

“Some people tell me it’s the highlight of their year,” Amiot said Wednesday.

But it simply can’t happen this year, not with the pandemic continuing to haunt us like it is.

Halloween on Florence Avenue is typically a huge west Sonoma County happening. “We expect anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 people,” Amiot said.

For several years, Sebastopol police and firefighters closed off Florence to vehicular traffic for the safety of the kids and adults who swarm in to collect candy and see what sorts of zany Halloween fun the residents were hosting in their yards.

For 2020 though, such a Disneyland-esque street scene is unthinkable.

Said Sebastopol’s acting police chief, Donald Mort, “We, as a city, cannot encourage group gatherings.” So Florence Avenue will not be closed off on Saturday, and Amiot and his neighbors are asking people to please stay away.

Amiot hopes for the grandest Halloween ever next year. But this year, Florence will be just another quiet street.

It’s the same story, of course, on Santa Rosa’s historic and typically cheek-to-jowl McDonald Avenue and Petaluma’s D Street, and elsewhere. Authorities understandably concerned about Halloween becoming a superspreader event urge us to avoid crowds and close contact with others.

There are some safely distanced Halloween events such as Saturday afternoon’s Hallowluma drive-thru parade at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. Families need to register online for that. Go to secure.rec1.com/CA/petaluma-ca/catalog and click “Special Events.”

For this pandemic-spooked Halloween, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, pleads for us to pass on trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating.

“I really think we, as a county, should focus on the longer goal right now,” she said at Wednesday’s Zoom update on the COVID-19 crisis. That longer goal is to get enough of an upper hand on the pandemic to be permitted to reopen local schools and businesses.

Though there is talk of residents cautiously placing wrapped candy in bags and setting those bags out for trick-or-treaters, Mase said there’s a danger that people who are infected with the virus but are asymptomatic could spread it by placing candy in bags.

“COVID, we know, can be transmitted through objects,” she said.

It’s terribly sad that Halloween as we’ve known and loved and looked forward to it will be a victim of the pandemic. But on Saturday let’s have what fun we can at home, and let’s get past this living nightmare.

...

CINDY PAWLCYN, the widely adored chef-restaurateur behind Mustards Grill, Fog City Diner and other landmark restaurants, lost far more to the Glass fire than just the home on Silverado Trail she loved.

Wine Country’s latest firestorm incinerated the 3,800 cookbooks Pawlcyn collected and read and learned from since she was a kid. To lose them all was devastating.

But the books are coming back.

Admirers are donating worthy cookbooks to Pawlcyn’s new collection. Among the many dozens that have been offered up or dropped off or shipped are a fair number of duplicates.

Monty Sander, a Napa Valley publicist and longtime friend of Pawlcyn, said she’s been offered six copies of Larousse Gastronomique.

“I don’t know if you know that book or not,” Sander said, “but it weighs about 10 pounds.”

To help his friend with the process of accepting and receiving books she deeply appreciates, Sander is asking potential donors to email him at monty@fullerandsander.com. Please include your contact information and a cellphone photo of the ISBN, or International Standard Book Number, which is found on a book’s back cover or on the page immediately following the title page.

Once Sander receives your email, he’ll respond and let you know if Pawlcyn would like to have the cookbook you’re willing to part with or if she’s already has received a copy of it.

Folks at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia will store the donated books until Pawlcyn once again has a home where she can keep and cherish them.

...

BLACKOUTS are no fun. But David Benjamin Gruenbaum will love it if you think his music video about life during PG&E power shutoffs is funny.

“We all could use a laugh right now,” said Gruenbaum, a music lover whose day job is tutoring and preparing kids for college admissions tests.

With the help of the creative young people at Santa Rosa’s Definition Films and others, he has produced a YouTube video, “My Blackout Life.” You can see it at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqHcSqiwVOs&t=12s

Beyond trying to make you laugh at a most un-comical time, Gruenbaum hopes you might order a “My Blackout Life” hoodie or shirt or sticker from his website, myblackoutlife.com. He’s using sales proceeds for another of his passions — helping local restaurants to stay alive through the pandemic.

Gurenbaum said, “The concept that we could lose a third of them is maddening to me.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.