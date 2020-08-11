Chris Smith: Sonoma County siblings have surgery on same day, at same hospital, by same doc

Kenwood mountaineer and homebuilder Jon Reiter, a witness to the two deadliest days ever on Mt. Everest, checked into a Santa Rosa hospital days ago for a painful, recurring condition unrelated to his adventures.

Reiter, 55, was awaiting surgery on an abdominal blockage at the Kaiser Permanente medical center when something astonishing happened.

He learned that his sister, Becki Valente of Santa Rosa, was also at Kaiser — also with an intestinal blockage. The two of them were wheeled back-to-back into surgeries performed by the same doctor.

The medical coincidence has the Healdsburg-reared siblings and their families and members of the surgical staff at Kaiser amazed.

As Valente, who’s 59 and a publishing executive, was being prepared for surgery last Thursday she asked if she might swing by the recovery room to see her brother. Of course, Kaiser staffers said.

“We were able to grasp hands and say our greetings,” Valente said. “It was just unbelievable.”

She appreciates that her brother was clear-headed enough following his surgery to let everyone within earshot know that she is his older sister.

...

THE TWO of them and eight other siblings were living as kids in Pennsylvania when their parents moved the clan to Healdsburg in 1973. Recalls Valente, “Twelve people in a van with a German shepherd drove cross-country during the gas crisis!”

Both Valente and Reiter remained in Sonoma County after graduating from Healdsburg and both married, started families and launched careers in the area.

Valente is the vice president for human resources at the O’Reilly publishing company in Sebastopol. Reiter and his wife, Susan, operate Reiter Fine Home Building in Kenwood.

Reiter’s work for years supported his passion for mountain climbing. He summited six of the Earth’s seven tallest mountains and in 2014 made the second of what would be four attempts to crest the planet’s highest mountain, 29,035-foot Everest.

He was at the base camp on Everest the morning of April 18, 2014, and got a late start on the day’s climb because of a slept-through alarm.

Farther up, a massive icefall descended upon a group that had set out from base camp earlier. The avalanche killed 16 Sherpa guides and injured nine others.

Reiter helped with the rescue operation that followed what was then the deadliest tragedy ever on Everest, then came home.

A year later, he returned to Everest to again attempt a summit. On April 25, 2015, a monstrous, 7.8 earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal and triggered an avalanche that killed more than 20 people on Mt. Everest. Reiter was again at base camp and survived the tsunami of ice and snow.

...

FOR YEARS, Reiter experienced undiagnosed pain in his abdomen, his wife Susan says. He was unable to keep food down when he went to the emergency room at Kaiser last Wednesday.

A scan revealed volvulus, a knotting or twisting of the intestine. Jon Reiter was scheduled for surgery the next day.

Unbeknownst to the Reiters, Becki Valente went into Kaiser on Thursday for treatment of a painful condition that is rare in adults, intestinal intussusception. The intestine is blocked when one segment of it telescopes into another.

Valente was preparing for surgery when she received a text from her kid brother Reiter. “Becki,” he wrote, “I am in Kaiser right now for abdominal surgery.”

Thundestruck, Valente texted back that she was at Kaiser, too, also for abdominal surgery. The siblings soon realized both would be operated on by surgeon Patricia May, and one right after the other.

The doctor and a long-tenured nurse told the brother and sister they had never before seen a pair of siblings go one after the other into surgery for similar conditions.

Both came through well. Valente was released on Sunday. Reiter went home Monday.

His wife said he can’t wait to get back to his family and his work and, no doubt, to catch up with his sister.

