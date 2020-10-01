Chris Smith: The Glass fire has Arvo’s Santa Rosa cross once again standing out

For years now, the huge cross of stones that the late Arvo Kannisto created in a grassy clearing on a Rincon Valley hillside has faded into the landscape.

Kannisto was a Christian who served and lost friends in World War II and then had a career as a San Francisco police officer. After he retired, he lived in a home at the base of the east Santa Rosa hill. He told me nearly 20 years ago that the famed “Christ the Redeemer” statue that looms over Rio de Janeiro inspired him to make a great cross near his home to honor Jesus and those who died for their country.

“It’s a sign of faith, hope and love,” he told me in 2001 just prior to Easter.

Twenty years earlier, the wiry, ardent and sometimes irascible Kannisto worked like a mule as he lugged stones, some weighing about 100 pounds, into the carefully cut shape of a cross 127 feet high and 67 feet wide. There were more than 3,000 stones in it, he said.

Typically before Easter each year, Kannisto would grunt up the steep slope to whitewash the rocks and douse with Roundup any weeds that dared to grow between them.

Kannisto’s cross became a local landmark, a reference point for pilots and a symbol that some neighbors and passers-by adored and some detested. Over time I have spoken with Christians and non-Christians who treasure seeing it there on the south-facing hill east of Calistoga Road and north of Sonoma Highway, and also with Christians and non-Christians who regard it an inappropriate man-made scar on an otherwise natural Sonoma County landscape.

Kannisto was well into his 90s when the exasperated property owner who’d allowed him to create the cross banned him from ever again ascending the hillside. The cross had become an attractive nuisance, with kids sneaking up to pluck out stones and set them rolling, and Kannisto and his supporters climbing up to lug rocks back into place.

Kannisto continued to admire his cross and to lament his inability to maintain it until he died in January of 2016 at age 97. For the most part since then, people have left the cross alone, allowing the whitewash to fade, the grass to grow and the disputed symbol to blend with its natural setting.

With the grass all around the cross now reduced to char, it’s easy to imagine Arvo Kannisto looking pleased that his creation suddenly stands out brightly amid a dark and enduring disaster.

...

LINDA ALDRICH is stunned by the kindness that’s flowed her way since the Glass fire destroyed her Pony Express ranch near Oakmont.

“Today’s been a really good day,” the Howarth Park pony-ride lady and advocate of equine-assisted therapy said Wednesday. “A really good day.”

Aldrich received a good many donations and also offers of places to live with her 12 horses and ponies while her home and stables on Sonoma Highway remain in ruins.

An equestrian with property just south of Santa Rosa told Aldrich she could board her equines there, and park the travel trailer that her daughter has loaned her. She gratefully accepted.

Aldrich has also heard from adults from all over who trained with her as kids, and who want to help assure that the Pony Express will ride again.

...

ALL THIS ASH is a matter of grim wonder to many of us, and for sure to Neil Davis of Sebastopol.

He and his family treat gingerly the largest single airborne fire remnant they’ve ever found. It’s an entire page from a book, all of it blackened except for three words, “OF MARK TWAIN.”

