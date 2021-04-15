Chris Smith: Mom, son honored in banners on Sebastopol’s Main Street

Like mother, like son.

The darnedest thing happened in Sebastopol as the City Council closed in on ordering Main Street light-pole banners to honor 17-year-old Analy High junior Hunter Valencia as the next Local Who Makes a Difference.

It dawned on city officials that Elizabeth Smith, whose photo appears on the banners right now as the current Local Who Makes a Difference, is Hunter’s mother. Elizabeth was honored for drawing from her richly varied background in event planning, yoga instruction and suicide prevention for her myriad volunteer efforts to strengthen families and bring the community together at gatherings such as the annual Peacetown concerts and festivities of the Soroptimist club.

Would it be right for Sebastopol to choose two members of the same family for tribute as Locals Who Make a Difference? Especially since the person who nominated Hunter was his mother, who also nominated a couple of other people and didn’t mention that she and Hunter are kin?

Sebastopol council members reviewed what Hunter has done since his family moved to the town only three years ago — and concluded they absolutely made the right decision to have banners bearing his portrait go up when his mom’s come down.

“He’s the perfect Sebastopol kid,” said the Councilwoman Diana Rich, who judges the Locals Who Make a Difference nominations along with council colleague Neysa Hinton.

...

YUBA CITY WAS HOME to Hunter, his mom, his stepfather, Teran Smith, and his little sister, Lucy, when they relocated to Sebastopol in June 2018. The move was a homecoming to Teran, an electrician who spent a good chunk of his childhood in Sonoma County.

Hunter started at Analy High as a freshman who knew not a soul. An involved and social sort who’d been active in student government and activities in Sutter County, Hunter decided to run for freshman class president.

“I wanted to make impactful change,” he said. While campaigning, he said, “I talked to a lot of people about how they would like their freshman year to go.”

He won the election.

In short order, the then-13-year-old newcomer to Sonoma County became Analy’s student representative to the board of the West Sonoma County Union High School District.

Hunter advocated successfully for the town’s continuation school, Laguna High, to have its own student delegate the board of trustees.

He took a lead role in reactivating Analy’s once acclaimed speech and debate team.

He volunteered to help out at numerous community events as a member of the team and of DeMolay, the youth organization affiliated with the Masons.

Hunter subsequently was elected vice president of the student body, then junior class president.

He pitched in to help his mother fill and pass out Easter bags when the COVID crisis put the nix on egg hunts. The two of them were key to the creation of the art wall that encouraged participants in the town’s pre-COVID Peacetown summer concert series to add to a collective artwork.

Hunter supported Analy and El Molino teachers in their 2019 strike. With the district decision to consolidate the schools at the Analy campus this coming fall, he took part in an Instagram survey of students of both schools, asking what they want to see happen at the combined campus.

...

‘I WAS ABLE to learn quite a bit about the El Molino culture through this,“ Hunter said. He views the consolidation as a necessary evil and is determined to do all he can to make it as positive an experience as possible.

“The last thing we want is for El Molino students to hold a grudge,” he said. Next school year, as a senior and, he hopes, as ASB president, he said, “I am going to focus on making this campus very welcoming.”

And beyond next year?

Hunter aspires to go to college and then to law school, and to go to work in government service.

He said, “Somebody who’s not corrupt would be nice.”

One of his new fans, Sebastopol Councilwoman Diana Rich, said she’d love it if more residents of the town would get involved in making nominations for Locals Who Make a Difference. There’s more information on the awards program at: https://ci.sebastopol.ca.us/Our-Community/Locals-Who-Make-a-Difference/

Want to nominate somebody who shares your blood and home? No problem.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.