Chris Smith: The North Coast ER doc and the monster cat

Dr. Hard can write.

Ted Hard ran the emergency department at the former Sonoma County Community Hospital, then at Sutter, then at Petaluma Valley. At present he directs emergency care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka.

When he’s not saving lives, the doc often is writing his heart out. Not long after the nightmare of the Tubbs fire, he recounted in the Sonoma County Medical Society magazine his fleeing the “dragon’s tongue,” then venturing back up to Fountaingrove when the embers had cooled.

“The sight is reminiscent of photos I have seen of Allied bombing in Dresden toward the end of the Second World War,” Hard wrote. As he and his wife approach their street, he continued, “I count the burned-out homes. The remnants look like corpses. No roofs, no walls, no color. The corner house is gone. The neighbors’ homes behind and the across the street are rubble.”

But his house stood.

“I sit down in shock,” he wrote. “What had happened? How could we be spared?”

Grateful but anguished by the suffering and loss he witnessed, Hard noted near the end of the magazine piece, “Wine experts caution that cabernet grapes that survived the fires will probably taste of smoke.

“I wonder, too, if we will be able to taste the tears.”

Dr. Hard has now finished his third novel, a creative and well-researched endeavor that grew from the night when an attack by a young mountain lion left claw marks on a Montana vacation.

Hard delved into the history and lore of the Blackfoot tribe for “The Hunt for Blackfoot Lion.” Reminiscent of “Jaws,” the story follows a great and insatiable beast with a taste for humans.

“In power and speed,” the doctor writes, “few animals of the forest surpassed him. A week ago, he had killed a four-hundred-pound grizzly. A month before, he had attacked a pack of wolves and slain them all.”

This is no house cat.

Hard has one mysterious character, a Native American woman able to read leaves and speak with birds, declare, “There is only one man who can kill this beast. And he has left the reservation broken all ties with the past.”

The doctor’s book is available on Amazon and elsewhere.

...

SMART PLAY: Evan Koch, almost certainly Sonoma County’s most prolific creator of board games, has good news.

His Flip Words, akin to Scrabble but more colorful and complex, has earned a runners-up nod from Mensa, the high-IQ group that each year awards Mensa Select honors to five brainy board games.

Koch, who lives with autism and the fallout of having lost his apartment and everything in it to the Tubbs fire, sells his game at Montgomery Village’s Kaleidoscope Toys and Made Local Marketplace.

...

FIRST KISS: The other morning was another lovely morning for a walk with a dog.

Bill Krumbein and Wendy V, a retired Canine Companions for Independence service dog, were on the pedestrian path at Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley Community Park, soaking in the scene.

Walking toward them were what Krumbein, a retired state parks ranger, perceived to be three generations of a family: a mother, her grown daughter and her granddaughter. The child looked to be about 2.

“She was beaming as we got closer,” Krumbein shares. Sensing that the youngster was keen to meet his dog, he asked, “Would you like to pet Wendy?”

She did. The little girl and the mannerly dog came nose-to-nose. Wendy V gave the child a lick on her nose.

The little one’s mom told her, “She just gave you a little kiss. Can you give her a kiss back?”

With that, the toddler leaned in toward Wendy V. And gave the side of her face a lick.

Others at the park quite likely looked that way and wondered, “What’s so funny?”

