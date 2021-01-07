Chris Smith: The rain restores, but just now there’s only so much it can do

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. At this moment, a respectable if non-epic winter rain patters onto our patch of the earth. Rainfall heals, and especially here and now we can use every drop. Bring it on.

I see the Dow is at this moment up sharply. Here comes word from Hollywood that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have split. And in D.C. and elsewhere, the republic is actively under siege.

Not a week into the new year, there is no denying or sugarcoating that our country has stumbled into a deep crisis. Normally, for both houses of Congress to meet as they did Wednesday, to count the Electoral College votes from the November presidential election, is pro forma and perfectly routine.

What erupted Wednesday at the Capitol was anything but. The halls of Congress were stormed by disrupters egged on by a voted-out president for whom facts and truth are whatever he says they are, whatever he needs for them to be at any particular instant in order to serve his perceived advantage.

Only an hour before Congress was to convene to certify the presidential vote, this man declared before his followers at a rally outside the White House, “We will never give up. We will never concede.”

The people he incited to mob the Capitol were emboldened, too, by those Republican lawmakers who signed onto the dark plot to undermine and fuel doubt about the legitimacy of the election.

As the utterly harrowing and heartbreaking assault on democracy unfolds, it’s easy to imagine our country’s allies wringing their hands and our adversaries feeling giddy. All can fairly wonder if this America is capable of sustaining its place and promise in the world, if it is capable of honoring its assurances.

What do we do now? I wish I knew.

Here in the thick of it, I take some solace that in the eleventh hour Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at last pushed back against their president and his desperate plot to stay in power.

We must believe that the country can and will survive this, and that in time many others will come to see the truth, as legions of former devotees of the 45th president have, that he’s an emperor who has no clothes, no anything.

We Americans are in the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 357,000 of us. That’s roughly the entire population of Anaheim.

We should be pulling together, heroically, to halt COVID. And yet here we are, fighting a cultural-political domestic war that on Wednesday violently boiled over, shut down the Capitol and the vote certification, and sent the National Guard into the streets of D.C.

We can acknowledge the pain and the fear we’re feeling, and try to be kind and helpful to each other. We can keep on examining and talking about why this abomination is happening, keep on pleading that everyone look into their hearts for what is best for the country.

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, was a terrible day for the United States, there is no way around it. How we hope Thursday will be better.

We need, all of us, to be the best we can be as we make our way past what is supposed to be a day of low-key celebration that democracy continues to work as the Constitution envisions. A day that the post-election transfer of the American presidency will, once again, proceed just as intended.

At least we had the rain.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.