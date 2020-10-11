Chris Smith: These residents stood against the Glass fire in Sonoma, Napa counties

I will avoid calling them heroes.

That may or may not satisfy those who believe we should not be acknowledging, and for sure not glorifying, civilians who didn’t evacuate ahead of the Glass fire but stood to fight it.

Besides, it seems that people like brothers Eric and Shawn Pedersen and the other citizen firefighters credited with saving homes and — who knows — perhaps neighborhoods, don’t seek accolades.

“It was just doing what we do,” said Shawn Pedersen, a Piner High alum who’s 32 and works for a structural engineering firm. He; his brother, a 36-year-old construction worker; and four friends spent the first night of the Glass fire dousing ember flareups in dry grass and hosing down fences, roofs and other surfaces on homes along Calistoga Road near Maria Carrillo High School.

One of the homes in peril was that of the Pedersen brothers’ parents, Viola and Don, who on the night of Sept. 27 were away on vacation with their third son, Patrick.

“I’m in Mexico, watching everything on the Ring (home security) camera,” Viola Pedersen said. She also was talking or texting now and then with her two younger sons as they grabbed fire extinguishers and hoses.

“I’m a mom, so I wanted them to leave,” she said.

But today Viola Pedersen has heard from the neighbors certain her sons saved their homes, and also from Eric and Shawn themselves about how they resolved to stay and defend the houses only as long as they felt safe.

“They looked at it, and they knew what they were doing,” Viola said.

Her son, Shawn, lives on the west side of Santa Rosa but on that harrowing Sunday night was house sitting for her and his dad.

Shawn thinks it was about 8:30 when he noticed trouble.

“I was watching football,” he recalled. “I happened to go out front and noticed the hill across the street (to the east, the hillside into which Maria Carrillo seniors carve their graduation years).

“It was really, really red right above it.”

Shawn hustled across to the east side of the road to alert the neighbors in the two homes there. There are no homes directly alongside his parents’ place.

Shawn texted his mom and told her about the fiery glow above the hill. She thought, not again.

Her and Don’s home was only narrowly missed by the Tubbs fire.

Said her son, Shawn, “We weren’t prepared for the 2017 fire, but we were prepared this time.” His mother directed him where to find the things that were most important to save.

Shawn gave a quick call to brother Eric, who was at home near the county fairgrounds.

“I didn’t even know this fire was happening,” Eric said. He recalled telling Shawn, “That’s all the way over in St. Helena. Don’t worry about it.”

Shawn asked him to come to their folks’ place so Eric started that way, expecting that nothing would happen.

The brothers watched the fire crest the hill and roll toward Calistoga Road and them.

Said Shawn, “It was the craziest thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

He and Eric got to work gathering their parents’ multiple fire extinguishers and hoses. Eric paused when his friend, Eddie Alvarez, phoned to ask if he and his folks were OK.

Eric told him what was going on. Alvarez, a farmer and businessman currently running for Santa Rosa City Council, headed that way with his brother and two cousins.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Eric said. “They stayed and they helped all night. Me and my brother alone wouldn’t have been able to what we did.”

He added, “We knew we were the gatekeepers for that neighborhood.”

They were not alone. It heartened the men to see a bulldozer cut a firebreak well up the hillside. But a bit later, Shawn said, “the wind shifted and all of the sudden this one big tree (below the firebreak) went up.”

“Once that tree caught fire, embers flew.”

Firefighters arrived, but the Pedersen brothers and their friends felt that they needed to stay on and do whatever they could to prevent flying embers from igniting the houses they were defending.

Throughout the night, they trained hoses and sprinklers on Don and Viola Pedersen’s home and the two just across Calistoga Road. They ran into the field of grass at the foot of the hillside to douse spot fires there.

Had fire swept that entire field, it would have threatened not only the three primary homes the men were defending but others along Hoyal Drive, immediately to the south.

“If we weren’t there to put out those little spot fires, who knows what might have happened,” Shawn said.

The situation was looking better when Alvarez and his relatives left sometime before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Pedersen brothers stayed on until 6:30. Eric said he left “with a newfound respect for firefighters.”