Chris Smith: Volunteers gather apples in Sonoma County to make juice for people struggling during pandemic

In a normal year (the phrase sort of mists you up, no?) folks would right now be gathering Gravensteins and other apples and getting set for a very Sonoma County all-family happening.

It’s the free and fabulous Community Apple Press hosted by Slow Food Russian River. For six years in a row, volunteers imbued with an appreciation of real food invited locals to lug apples in August to Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm in Sebastopol.

The Slow Food advocates (www.slowfoodrr.org) keep there a dandy of an artisanal apple press. During the community press, locals carry in apples from their yards or from friends’ orchards or from who knows where.

The apples are placed in an electric-powered crusher, then rendered into juice in a hand-cranked press. The merry pressers then head home with jugs of what might just be the best apple juice on Earth.

Paula Shatkin of Slow Food Russian River says the communal apple pressing grew more popular and produced more juice every year. “Last year,” she said, “we pressed 50,000 pounds of apples.”

But this year, there’s COVID-19. And the do-it-yourself communal apple pressing is off.

...

INSTEAD, THERE’S THIS: The Slow Food proponents and one of Sonoma County’s natural wonders, chef and anti-hunger gleaner Duskie Estes, are conspiring to gather up all the apples they can.

“We’re already harvesting apples,” said Estes, who now directs Farm to Pantry. The nonprofit collects fresh, local produce that otherwise might go to waste and shares it with people in need.

“Last week, we harvested 6,000 pounds,” Estes said. “Probably a third of it was apples.”

You can learn more about Farm to Pantry at: www.farmtopantry.org

The plan by Farm to Pantry and Slow Food Russian River is to have a good many apples pressed into juice, enough that the Redwood Empire Food Bank will distribute to people hurting from fallout of the pandemic and struggling to keep food on the table.

If you’ve got apples, or access to apples, Estes and Shatkin would love to have them.

If you have picked or gathered the apples, terrific. If they’re still on your trees or in an orchard, volunteers with Farm to Pantry may be able to come collect them.

You can contact Farm to Pantry by email at gleaning@farmtopantry.org.

...

THE GLEANERS and the Slow Food advocates intend to soon deliver gathered and donated apples to the Apple-A-Day Ratzlaff Ranch near Occidental for pressing. The juice will be bottled and delivered to the regional food bank, which amid the financial agony of the pandemic toils mightily to meet the demand for nutrition and pleads for volunteers to come help.

The Sonoma County apple juice will be a sweet and healthful treat for people who could really use one about now.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.