Chris Smith: We miss and mourn for them, but we celebrate the moments of their lives

This, no one needs to be told, has been a brutally tough, frightening and sorrowful year. Over the past 12 months we lost a great many of our Sonoma County neighbors — more than 180 of them, so far, to COVID-19 and its medical complications.

...

Marylou Armer, a Santa Rosa police detective, died March 31 from complications of COVID-19. The widely beloved resident of American Canyon in Napa County was the first California law enforcement officer claimed by the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. She was 43.

Maureen Green, half of the married duo whose generosity and love of choral music seeded the creation of the Donald and Maureen Green Music Center at Sonoma State University, died Nov. 6 at age 90 after a siege of Alzheimer’s disease.

Jose Hermosillo, 66, a retired stalwart on the staff of the former chicken processing plant in Fulton and a bright light in Santa Rosa’s Roseland district, on May 3 became the third Sonoma County resident to die from complications of COVID-19.

George Ortiz, who toiled as a farmworker before becoming a social worker and co-founder of California Human Development, an influential anti-poverty agency, died Jan. 22. For 50 years a force for Latino empowerment and community pride in Sonoma County, Ortiz was 85.

...

They are gone to us, but I don’t care to believe that they are now and forever “dead.” Like embers that appear on the breeze, glow for an instant or two and then dim, their moments simply have come, run their course and gone.

They are no more dead, it seems to me, than the Renaissance or the Sixties or the Hanging gardens of Babylon or the peach that began as a blossom that became a bud that became a beautiful piece of fruit that ripened and fell to the ground. They all began and they thrived for a period of time, and they passed. I don’t view any of them as now dead.

I have no trouble perceiving that a moment in time can come and go as quickly as two passing strangers exchanging warming smiles on a city sidewalk, and that the 160 million years of the dinosaurs’ reign constituted a moment, too.

The moment of a human life is something that we, until our own moments end, can celebrate and reflect upon and draw inspiration from. The people we lost this year truly are not dead to me. They were born and they lived and they died, and along the way they became integral to the moments of their loved ones, friends, colleagues and others in their communities, moments that will shine far into the future.

...

Bob Gong, the longtime Sonoma County groceryman and co-founder of the former G&G Supermarkets, died Aug. 15. He was 86.

Susan Swartz, the potent and lyrical writer whose work for decades enlivened The Press Democrat and included books and plays, died Feb. 25 at 76.

Steve Turer, a Santa Rosa criminal defense attorney who was a lion in a courtroom and a lamb to all with whom he shared his passion for cooking and the 49ers and the Grateful Dead, died Feb. 23. He was 75.

Art Ibleto, who as Sonoma County’s Pasta King introduced generations of kids and adults to pesto and polenta, and who served up countless meals for free at all manner of charitable community feeds, died Nov. 24 at 94.

...

For the eternity that preceded Oct. 2, 1926, my friend the Pasta King did not exist.

He was born that day, and through the next 94 years he explored and he learned, he took up arms against the fascists, he came to America, he knew both success and failure and joy and tragedy, he married and made a family, he sang “Happy Birthday” — robustly! — to countless guests at his restaurant, he delighted in feeding and lifting up legions of people in Sonoma County and around the world and, upon using himself up, he died.

Should someone unaware of Art’s passing ask me at some point how he’s doing, I won’t say he’s dead. I really don’t like the sound of that, nor do I believe it honors his life or accurately reflects the ephemeral phenomenon of existence. I’ll answer that as it was through the eons before his birth, the Pasta King once again is not here.

...

Ed and Jean Anderson were renowned for decades for their parties and their professional and personal relationships with artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, and “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz and his wife, Jean. Jeanne Anderson died Nov. 23 at 90. Ed Anderson, a leading Santa Rosa attorney, died six days later, at 89.

Kirt Zeigler, Ed Anderson’s partner in the prominent Santa Rosa law firm of Anderson Zeigler and a champion of both Sonoma Country Day School and Sonoma Academy, died April 15. He was 80.

Betty Guggolz, for decades a passionate voice for nature conservation in Sonoma County and founder of the regional chapter of the California Native Plant Society, died April 17. She was 96.

John Bribiescas, a revered Santa Rosa High School English teacher who helped to raise millions of essential dollars for athletics, arts and other enhancements in the city’s secondary schools through Schools Plus, died Feb. 18. He was 71.

Charles Shere, a composer, music-and-art critic and arts broadcaster who lived in Healdsburg, died Dec. 15 at 85.

...

Their time has come and gone. We can celebrate that we happened to sojourn with them for an instant in this place and that, quite possibly, we learned or benefited from that fortunate happenstance, or we and they shared something of value.

And we can cherish our moment.

