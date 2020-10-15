Chris Smith: West county students offer help making sense of the ballot measures

Need some help to decide how to vote on the state ballot propositions and in Sonoma County’s various city council races?

Even if you don’t think you do, I’ll bet we’d all learn something by tuning into inventive, COVID-era educational forums by some west county students and the League of Women Voters.

The students are seniors in John Grech’s advanced-placement government class at El Molino High School in Forestville.

They teamed up in pairs that delved into the statewide ballot initiatives. Just after supper time on Thursday, the teens will go onto Zoom to present their findings on the measures, and to answer questions posed by people who’ve tuned in.

Grech explains that that there will be one Zoom link for each proposition, so viewers can hop from one to another. The student teams will restart their talks every 15 minutes.

To participate, go onto the El Mo class’ Facebook events page. You will see the Zoom links to the various propositions. The students’ presentations are set to start at 7 p.m. and run to about 8:30.

To find the page, sign onto Facebook and search for ’el molino propositions forum’.

Grech shares that his students stepped right up to research all of the ballot measures — except one.

“No one volunteered for the dialysis one,” notes the teacher. “Go figure.”

The first-ever virtual election forums by the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County feature debate-like conversations with candidates for city council in Cloverdale, Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Windsor, and introductions to local ballot measures.

Hundreds of voters took part in the nine live Zoom forums that now can be viewed at the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lwvsonomacounty/live/.

Spanish translations of the forums have begun to appear on the organization’s YouTube channel.

League member Nancy Richardson helped out by acting as timekeeper at some of the candidate forums. She was impressed by how civil and cooperative the political rivals were.

“They would stop talking when I held my sign up,” she said.

VINNY’S HELPERS: It was suggested, rightly, that in Sunday’s column I should have named the two fellows who toiled alongside bulldozer operator Vincent Martin and his son, Justin, as they stared down the Glass fire while cutting a break between it and about 40 rural homes off St. Helena Road.

Grateful neighbors credit also Tom Graham and chainsaw wizard Charlie Newbold.

What a team they made the fiery, frightful night of Sept. 27.

LUTHER BURBANK, you have to believe, would smile to see the natural wonders that will be set out at the fall plant and gift sale at the late botanist’s Santa Rosa home and gardens.

Look at the names of some of the edibles that Luther Burbank Home & Gardens volunteers propagated in greenhouses: Calabrese broccoli, Scarlet kale, Suzhou baby bok choy, Red Rubine Brussels sprouts, Durgesh and Purple of Sicily cauliflower, Auberville cabbage, Homestead Kaleidoscope kale.

The volunteers who maintain the historic landmark at Santa Rosa and Sonoma avenues also have spent untold hours making planters of small pumpkins and filling them with baby succulents that can later be transplanted into traditional pots.

All sorts of original gifts will be on display, too, at the sale from 1 to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

