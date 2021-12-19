Chris Stokeld, owner of Santa Rosa’s former Old Vic pub, piemaker, dies at 84

Chris Stokeld was a working man’s impresario. For 15 years he held court at The Old Vic in downtown Santa Rosa, an authentic English pub where he entertained patrons with dinner theater, local bands and droll British banter.

From behind the bar, the genial publican gamely pulled pints. But he was most proud of his meat pies and bangers, which he crafted with closely guarded recipes he brought from North Yorkshire more than 60 years ago.

“He was always open to having something creative going on there. He would book a night of music or a tribute to somebody. You could tell he was proud that something so creative was happening in his place,” said Doug Jayne, whose Last Record Store was two doors down from ‘The Vic.’ When Stokeld heard Jayne and his band jamming in their shop he wandered over and invited them to play at the pub, one of many local bands he fostered by providing a venue.

Stokeld, with a flair for the dramatic, was known for his “Gunga Din” nights, when he’d don a pith helmet and boom out Rudyard Kipling’s elegiac poem. In floral house dress, wig and bonnet he would playfully become Ma Stokeld, his alter ego, named for his mother, who birthed 16 children, including young Christopher in 1937. He named his first local pie shop “Ma Stokeld’’s” which he opened down a cobblestoned alley off the Sonoma Plaza in 1985.

Stokeld, the showman, piemaker, pub owner and accomplished draftsman — he took jobs with major public works projects between opening pubs and making pies — died Dec. 7 at home in Santa Rosa, surrounded by family. He was 84.

“He got by with his moxie,” said son Christopher “Tony” Stokeld, Jr., of Santa Rosa. “He wasn’t scared of anything. He just did it. He didn’t worry that it was going to fail. It was amazing the stuff he pulled off.”

Stokeld learned to make his signature meat pies, with their flaky rough puff pastry, while running errands for an uncle, a butcher and pie maker in his hometown of Middlesbrough, an industrial city on the northeast coast of England. Stokeld at 15 was pouring steel in a foundry and later jumped from planes as a territorial paratrooper. But in 1958 he got the itch for foreign adventure and traveled first to Canada and then to the U.S., following two siblings.

Stokeld joined the military as a pathway to a green card and made his way to San Francisco, where he met his first wife Marilyn Alice Reid, with whom he had two sons Tony and Nick. They divorced in 1970.

Stokeld trained as a draftsman and got a job working on the design phase for BART in the early 1960s. But pie making was his passion. After selling pies on the side to pubs in the city he went all in, opening The Pickwick Pie and Banger Co. in Oakland in 1965.

“His mom was a great cook and when he came over here he wanted to share his passion for his culture with people,” son Tony said. “He would never deviate from the recipe.” Or disclose it. He claims credit for bringing to America the banger, a bread filled breakfast sausage that exploded in its casing.

“When he registered it with the USDA they didn’t know what it was,” Tony Stokeld said.

He aimed to convert Yankees to good British cooking, one pie and one banger at a time.

In the 1970s, Stokeld went back to Europe doing drafting work on power plants and oil rigs. But he couldn’t shake his obsession for meat pies. He opened a pie shop in Brussels. And even while working at a nuclear plant in Rockford, Illinois, in the early 1980s he would sell pies to the guys at work. It was there he met his second wife Maude Bakkum.

Remembering Sonoma County from his days selling pies at The Highland Games when they were held at the fairgrounds, he figured Sonoma would be a fine place for his next pie shop, Ma Stokeld’s.

He cut a colorful figure, leaning out of the window of his two-table restaurant, boasting to passersby that he baked “the best meat pies in the alley” and promising that once they’d tried one they would never go back to that “Scottish Restaurant” (McDonald’s) up the highway. He built it up into a pub, bringing in ale, dart boards and Scottish music.

By 1990 he had opened The Old Vic on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, creating an authentic old English pub, complete with wooden bar with stained glass, wainscoting and Victorian decor. Like a true British pub, it was the town’s front parlor, not just a place to get hammered, Tony Stokeld said, but a place to meet your friends after work.

He eventually expanded into a neighboring building, built a stage and formed The Old Vic Players who staged such spoofs as “Hamlet: The Dane: A Rock Opera”