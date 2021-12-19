Subscribe

Chris Stokeld, owner of Santa Rosa’s former Old Vic pub, piemaker, dies at 84

December 18, 2021, 4:28PM
Chris Stokeld was a working man’s impresario. For 15 years he held court at The Old Vic in downtown Santa Rosa, an authentic English pub where he entertained patrons with dinner theater, local bands and droll British banter.

From behind the bar, the genial publican gamely pulled pints. But he was most proud of his meat pies and bangers, which he crafted with closely guarded recipes he brought from North Yorkshire more than 60 years ago.

“He was always open to having something creative going on there. He would book a night of music or a tribute to somebody. You could tell he was proud that something so creative was happening in his place,” said Doug Jayne, whose Last Record Store was two doors down from ‘The Vic.’ When Stokeld heard Jayne and his band jamming in their shop he wandered over and invited them to play at the pub, one of many local bands he fostered by providing a venue.

Stokeld, with a flair for the dramatic, was known for his “Gunga Din” nights, when he’d don a pith helmet and boom out Rudyard Kipling’s elegiac poem. In floral house dress, wig and bonnet he would playfully become Ma Stokeld, his alter ego, named for his mother, who birthed 16 children, including young Christopher in 1937. He named his first local pie shop “Ma Stokeld’’s” which he opened down a cobblestoned alley off the Sonoma Plaza in 1985.

Stokeld, the showman, piemaker, pub owner and accomplished draftsman — he took jobs with major public works projects between opening pubs and making pies — died Dec. 7 at home in Santa Rosa, surrounded by family. He was 84.

“He got by with his moxie,” said son Christopher “Tony” Stokeld, Jr., of Santa Rosa. “He wasn’t scared of anything. He just did it. He didn’t worry that it was going to fail. It was amazing the stuff he pulled off.”

Stokeld learned to make his signature meat pies, with their flaky rough puff pastry, while running errands for an uncle, a butcher and pie maker in his hometown of Middlesbrough, an industrial city on the northeast coast of England. Stokeld at 15 was pouring steel in a foundry and later jumped from planes as a territorial paratrooper. But in 1958 he got the itch for foreign adventure and traveled first to Canada and then to the U.S., following two siblings.

Stokeld joined the military as a pathway to a green card and made his way to San Francisco, where he met his first wife Marilyn Alice Reid, with whom he had two sons Tony and Nick. They divorced in 1970.

Stokeld trained as a draftsman and got a job working on the design phase for BART in the early 1960s. But pie making was his passion. After selling pies on the side to pubs in the city he went all in, opening The Pickwick Pie and Banger Co. in Oakland in 1965.

“His mom was a great cook and when he came over here he wanted to share his passion for his culture with people,” son Tony said. “He would never deviate from the recipe.” Or disclose it. He claims credit for bringing to America the banger, a bread filled breakfast sausage that exploded in its casing.

“When he registered it with the USDA they didn’t know what it was,” Tony Stokeld said.

He aimed to convert Yankees to good British cooking, one pie and one banger at a time.

In the 1970s, Stokeld went back to Europe doing drafting work on power plants and oil rigs. But he couldn’t shake his obsession for meat pies. He opened a pie shop in Brussels. And even while working at a nuclear plant in Rockford, Illinois, in the early 1980s he would sell pies to the guys at work. It was there he met his second wife Maude Bakkum.

Remembering Sonoma County from his days selling pies at The Highland Games when they were held at the fairgrounds, he figured Sonoma would be a fine place for his next pie shop, Ma Stokeld’s.

He cut a colorful figure, leaning out of the window of his two-table restaurant, boasting to passersby that he baked “the best meat pies in the alley” and promising that once they’d tried one they would never go back to that “Scottish Restaurant” (McDonald’s) up the highway. He built it up into a pub, bringing in ale, dart boards and Scottish music.

By 1990 he had opened The Old Vic on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, creating an authentic old English pub, complete with wooden bar with stained glass, wainscoting and Victorian decor. Like a true British pub, it was the town’s front parlor, not just a place to get hammered, Tony Stokeld said, but a place to meet your friends after work.

He eventually expanded into a neighboring building, built a stage and formed The Old Vic Players who staged such spoofs as “Hamlet: The Dane: A Rock Opera”

“The plays were written for him, about him and starring him,” Tony Stokeld laughed. “He would basically let people do what they wanted to do. It wasn’t based on making money. It was based on doing something cool that people liked.”

Jayne described the atmosphere at the pub as a bit like Monty Python, especially when Stokeld began channeling Kipling. Others might have guessed Benny Hill.

In the early 1990s, Maude Stokeld took over part of the space and turned it into Maude’s Tea Room, where she served finger sandwiches and scones and proper British tea while Stokeld served his hearty pub grub on the other side.

He was forced to close The Old Vic in 2003. Russian River Brewing opened at the site in 2004.

“When The Old Vic closed it closed a chapter for a lot of people,” Doug Jayne said, describing it as the kind of place where you could still hang out with your friends, listen to music and put down a few beers. “It was a way to extend our youth. You can have some of the best conversations with people in half-hour snippets.”

Stokeld tried for a few years to recreate the atmosphere with a pub in Occidental he dubbed, with typical humor, “The Cock and Bull.”

He continued to provide mixes of his secret ingredients to his nephew Paul Stokeld, who carries on the tradition in his Toad in the Hole pub on Fifth Street, where the elder Stokeld would show up, and sometimes perform Gunga Din or croon “Danny Boy” on St. Patrick’s Day. In recent years, however, he suffered from dementia and other health ailments.

Chris Stokeld lived large in his small towns, and left an imprint that is remembered years after his pub closed.

“He loved Sonoma and he loved Santa Rosa,” Tony Stokeld said of his dad. “He liked the small town feel where everyone knew each other. The Old Vic was his pride and joy and he loved it there.”

A memorial for Stokeld will be held in the spring.

In addition to his son Tony, he is survived by his wife Maude Stokeld of Santa Rosa, son Nick Stokeld and Stanley Stokeld of Santa Rosa; daughter Nellie Stokeld of Los Angeles; sisters Terry Richardson, Mary Lou Stokeld, Beryl Stokeld and Josephine Stokeld and brothers Tony, John and Nick Stokeld, all of England; sister Susan Stokeld of San Francisco; brother Andrew Stokeld and sister Barbara Stokeld, both of Colorado; and by four grandchildren and a great nephew who lives in Windsor.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

