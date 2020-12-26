Christmas day rainfall not strong enough to trigger debris flows at Sonoma County burn scars

A Christmas day storm brought steady rainfall to the North Bay on Friday, but it was not strong enough to trigger mudslides or debris flows within Sonoma County burn scars.

By Saturday morning, the weather pattern is expected to have dropped up to 2 inches of precipitation in the North Bay mountains and about a half-inch at lower elevations, raising the specter of damaging mudslides and sediment-laden runoff.

But National Weather Service meteorologist David King said that while Friday’s rainfall was steady throughout most of the afternoon, there were no serious concerns or reports of debris flows in areas charred by a series of destructive wildfires this year.

“When we expect to see real bad issues is when your’e getting rains that are falling very heavily… and we saw rain rates that were actually very light,” King said.

Early measurements Friday evening showed about 0.6 inches of rain in Santa Rosa and just under an inch in the coastal mountains west of Guerneville near the Walbridge burn area.

Gusty winds accompanied Friday’s rainfall, reaching up to 30 mph in the mountains and 10 mph to 20 mph in the valleys, Kind said. Those high winds were expected to subside into the evening.

Following a dry Saturday with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s, another smaller storm is forecast to arrive in the North Bay on Sunday afternoon, lasting through Monday morning. Precipitation levels are expected to reach only about a quarter inch to an inch.

“Were all happy we’re getting a nice light soaking (this weekend) without any major threat for any of the burn areas,” Kind said.

The weather pattern follows a series of rains this month, reinforcing Cal Fire’s decision to officially end the North Bay’s 2020 fire season Monday morning.

The agency announced on Thursday it will allow its Sonoma-Lake-Napa firefighting unit, covering Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties, to transition out of the prolonged wildfire stretch that has lasted nearly a month longer than in the previous two years.

The move will close the chapter of one of the most prolific wildfire seasons in North Bay history. In 2020, Sonoma and Napa counties were devastated by the massive LNU Lightning Complex fire — which included the Walbridge fire and scorched a staggering 363,220 acres — as well as the Glass fire that burned more than 67,000 acres.

When the fire season comes to close, Cal Fire will draw down its seasonal firefighting teams in the region. Local firefighters, meanwhile, have already begun swapping their wildland fire equipment for swift-water rescue gear to prepare for potential flooding amid coming winter storms.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian