Christmas Day storm could affect Sonoma County burn scars

A Christmas Day storm is expected to bring rain and winds to the North Bay, with some of the heaviest rainfall forecast in the coastal hills scarred by the Walbridge and Myers fires, the National Weather Service warned Wednesday.

The storm is not expected to trigger a flood warning or watch, said David King, a meteorologist with the NWS Bay Area office. But he advised residents living near the burn scars to remain attentive to updates, in case the rainfall is exacerbated by accompanying winds.

“People know rain is coming. They're usually excited to have a little bit of rain,” King said. But, he added, “it’s all about staying aware and staying ready.”

Scattered raindrops will likely arrive in the North Bay on Christmas morning, King said. By the afternoon, he said, that could turn into a steady rainfall. Rains will be accompanied by winds, including gusts up to 20 mph in the valleys and 30 mph in the mountains, according to a report from Warning Coordination Meteorologist Brian Garcia.

The highest rainfall is expected in the coastal range and the Meyers and Walbridge fire scars, Garcia forecast in his report, issued Tuesday evening.

“At this time, there is not enough information to confidently say whether established thresholds will be reached to cause a threat for post wildfire debris flows,” the report said.

The NWS Bay Area office will continue to issue updates on social media as it learns more about the strength of the storm front. The direction and speed of the winds could enhance the rainfall, according to Garcia’s report.

Precipitation will likely impact the coast first and move east and south with the winds. Coastal mountains could see up to 2½ inches of rain, while the valley floors are more like to see a half-inch to an inch, according to forecasts.

A second system arriving toward the end of the weekend could bring additional rainfall Sunday and Monday, again expected not to exceed more than an inch in Santa Rosa.

