Christmas tree lightings in Sonoma County

Looking for ways to kick off the holiday season?

Several Christmas tree lightings are coming up, and we’ve compiled a list of where they’re happening throughout Sonoma County.

Know of a tree lighting we missed? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to have it added to the list.

Santa Rosa

Winter Lights Tree Lighting Celebration: The free event Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square includes games, photos with Santa Claus and other family-friendly activities. For more information, visit visitsantarosa.com/downtown-winter-lights.

Sonoma

Lighting of the Sonoma Plaza: Thousands of lights will brighten the Sonoma Plaza during the free event Saturday from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit sonomavalley.com/event/lighting-of-the-plaza-2021/16163.

Healdsburg

Merry Healdsburg Weekend: A tree lighting ceremony Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. is part of several weekend events at the Healdsburg Plaza. Other activities include photos with Santa, performances from Healdsburg Jazz and carolers, and a holiday movie at the West Plaza Park near North and Matheson streets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3nw1LHc.

Windsor

Windsor Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting: The free event is held Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. A large Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m., and 200 other holiday trees decorated by local students, businesses and other residents also will be showcased. For more information, visit bit.ly/3nuZE6r.

Geyserville

Holiday Palm Tree Lighting: CAST Wines, 8500 Dry Creek Road, is lighting its grey palm Saturday from 4-6 p.m. The event, which costs $35, also includes wine, holiday gifts and caroling. For more information, visit castwines.com/event/holiday-palm-tree-lighting.