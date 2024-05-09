Chronic wasting disease has been detected in deer and elk in California for the first time, the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.

The CDFW confirmed the disease's presence Monday after officials collected samples from two deer in Madera and Inyo counties, a May 7 news release reads. Because these locations were so far apart, the department believes the disease had already been present and incubating for some time. There is no known link between CWD and human infection, but a similar disease — BSE or mad cow disease — is known to be fatal in humans through the consumption of infected beef. The Centers for Disease Control states that if CWD were able to infect humans, it would similarly be through the consumption of infected deer and elk.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that attacks cervids like deer, elk and reindeer, and it has already been detected in 34 states. Symptoms include "weight loss, clumsy movements and lack of coordination, listlessness, drooling, excessive thirst or urination," behavioral changes, and eventually death, the release continued. No vaccine or treatment is available.

Though it's been discovered around the world, the prion disease was first identified in a captive deer in a Colorado research facility in the 1960s, the CDC website continued. By the 1990s, the sickness was reported throughout northern Colorado and southern Wyoming. Once it takes hold of an area, it's likely to remain in the environment for long periods of time and expand. As a result, hunters in California are asked to remain vigilant and test animal meat for CWD before consuming it.

"CWD infected animals can excrete infectious prions before clinical signs appear and these prions can persist in the environment for years, making it very difficult to prevent or control the spread once it has been introduced," CDFW wildlife veterinarian Dr. Brandon Munk said in the release. "The public can help limit the spread of CWD by reporting any signs of illness in deer and elk populations, and hunters should strongly consider testing their harvested deer or elk."