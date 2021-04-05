Chronicling his fight to live, former Oakmont resident inspires others

Come to think of it, Robert Starkey had been feeling lousy for a long time before he ended up in an ambulance outside his Oakmont Village home two years ago.

His whole body ached, and his legs were more swollen than usual. When he reached down one evening to pull up one of his compression socks, he felt something snap in his chest.

“It felt like someone had stabbed me with a sword,” he recalled.

Starkey had fractured his sternum, and that was just the beginning of the bad news. He was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he learned he had advanced bone cancer, which had resulted in hundreds of fractures, including his ribs and sternum.

All those broken bones had the effect of making him shorter. Once 6-foot-1, the compression resulting from the breaks eventually robbed him of 6 inches.

That shrinking, sad and scary as it was, set the stage for immense personal growth.

Starkey’s journey to Memorial hospital marked the beginning of a new phase in his life. Living in San Francisco during the worst of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, he’d become an expert in nursing, ministering and holding the hands of over 100 friends in the last weeks, days and hours of their lives. Now, finding himself in similarly dire circumstances, he felt compelled to chronicle his journey.

Journey resonates with neighbors

Starkey, 72, had long been in the habit of sharing his thoughts — and stories, and poems, and photographs — on Facebook and Nextdoor. Indeed, he has at times been a bona fide social media star. A gifted photographer, his wildlife images, and pictures of the devastation wrought by the 2017 Tubbs fire, have earned him praise and many followers. In 2015, he wrote about Zoe, a charismatic McNab border collie who enriched his life in unexpected ways. Zoe died seven years ago. A Facebook group devoted to her has over 25,000 followers.

But the tone and tenor of his writing took a dramatic turn in February 2019, when doctors informed him of his Stage 4 bone cancer. Since then his social media posts — ruminations of death, devoid of bitterness and self-pity — have found a wide audience, among his former Oakmont neighbors and beyond. For Starkey, getting his thoughts and pictures out into the world is a task that gives him purpose, “a reason to wake up in the morning.”

His musings have resonated in particular with his fellow seniors. By offering his feelings and perspective on mortality “in such a positive, beneficial, constructive way,” Oakmont resident Tom Anderson said, “he is an inspiration to many.”

“He’s very honest about what a tough fight it is,” said fellow Oakmonter Cindy DeMoore, “and how every day is a gift.”

‘I have to get out of here’

In a recent poem called “Facing Death,” marking the second anniversary of his most recent major health scare, he wrote:

I was suddenly plunged into darkness

Then awakened by the stern voice

Delivering my sentence

“You have bone cancer

And two blood clots in your lung”

Bright ceiling lights resembling sunlight

Illuminate the heads of friends and strangers

Looking into my grave

I have to get out of here

Before the first shovel of earth

Takes away the last ounce of hope

…

In the darkness, a voice whispers

“Just give up now,

You’re tired, just go to sleep”

But out there, beyond the graveyard

There were many more voices calling

“Don’t give up, you still have work to do!”

Among the dozens of Nextdoor replies were these:

What amazing strength you have, marveled April from Rincon Valley south. You are an inspiration to me.

You're a tough bird, agreed Bev from Village School Neighbors. I'm glad you are around, to share your light with everyone.

You are a blessing, a bright light. Keep fighting the good fight, urged Pam from Bennett Valley.

You have given me a gift of strength as I continue with my battle, wrote Al from Oakmont Village.

“The interesting thing,” said Starkey, who has lived in San Francisco for the past year, “is that I don’t post with the intention of getting feedback. I’m posting because it’s what I do to survive.

“But when I get this wonderful response back, it’s just icing on the cake.”

Seeing the glass three-quarters full

Some of his readers do more than just write back. Cindy DeMoore remembers checking out a Facebook post by an elderly man, a former Oakmont neighbor, who was convalescing in a nearby nursing home. Battling loneliness, in addition to advanced bone cancer, he invited Facebook readers to send him cards.

DeMoore didn’t know Starkey, but felt for him, and thought to herself, I’ll send him a card.

She can’t quite explain what happened next. “An inner voice told me that instead of sending a card,” DeMoore recalled, “I should go down there and say hello in person.”