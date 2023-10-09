Chuck Bartley, Santa Rosa businessman and civic booster, World War II veteran, dies at 99

Chuck Bartley served in the storied 10th Mountain Division that fought against the Germans in Italy. He founded a successful drilling and pump business and was a close friend of the late cartoonist Charles Schulz.|
CHRIS SMITH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2023, 3:55PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

Before Chuck Bartley settled in Santa Rosa in the 1950s and started a family, a business and a golden friendship with the creator of a comic strip he hadn’t paid much mind, he fought in northern Italy at the end of World War II with the Army’s storied 10th Mountain Division.

An accomplished, community minded and admired member of Santa Rosa’s old guard, Bartley died Oct. 4 at the age of 99.

He was 21 when he and his unit endured one their toughest days: April 30, 1945, when two dozen of his fellow alpine soldiers boarded an amphibious vehicle on frigid and stormy Lake Garda for a nocturnal attack on Germans troops believed to be at the shore. The six-wheeled floating truck sank, taking with it 24 American troops aboard.

Bartley’s combat duty became just one commonality linking him to “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. The enduring pals both were married Army vets in their 30s when they migrated to Santa Rosa from the Midwest. Both were named but seldom addressed as Charles. Both loved golf and bridge and travel and a good laugh.

Bartley founded and for 50 years ran a successful drilling and pump business in Santa Rosa, and through nearly all that time was an inner-circle friend of Schulz. Bartley confessed in a videotaped 2010 interview with history writer and Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron that when he met “Sparky” Schulz and his first wife, Joyce, he didn’t read the funny pages and was unfamiliar with Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

“All the years I knew him,” Bartley told LeBaron, “I had no idea he would end up like he did.” What Schulz ended up, of course, was world renowned and fabulously wealthy.

“What a fantastic guy … A grand guy … Sure, he was humble, but he was a likable guy,” Bartley said. “He was real likable … He could make me laugh, and I loved to make him laugh.”

Bartley became an ardent “Peanuts” fan and remained brotherly close to Schulz up to the cartoonist’s death from cancer at age 77 in 2000. Bartley told LeBaron, “When he was having a bad time in the hospital, he told me, ‘Nobody loves me.’ I remember telling him, ‘Sparky, everybody loves you.’ I meant that.”

Bartley himself was beloved by many in Sonoma County, where he served the community through his work with Exchange Bank’s Doyle Trust, which has provided more than $100 million in scholarships to students of Santa Rosa Junior College. He was active also with the Rotary Club, the Schulz Museum, Boy Scouts and YMCA.

“He was, in his own way, larger than life,” said nephew Scott Bartley, an architect and former Santa Rosa mayor.

Charles R. Bartley was born in Ohio on Feb. 16, 1924. The war was on when he graduated from Ashland High School in 1942.

He enrolled at Ohio’s Kent State University. “It was a pretty tough life for me,” he told LeBaron in the oral-history interview.

In addition to going to class every weekday, he explained, he took three night classes. And from midnight to 6 a.m. he worked at a war-industries factory.

“I was machining 57mm machine gun mounts. I was exhausted! Then I got drafted. I was kind of glad to go into the service and get some sleep.”

Bartley was assigned to the Army’s fledgling 10th Mountain Division, created to take on ski-savvy German soldiers entrenched in the mountains of northern Italy that stood as the advancing Allies’ last barrier to Adolf Hitler’s homeland. For its combat successes, valor and sacrifices, the 10th would become one of America’s most highly decorated units: In 114 days of fighting that concluded with the surrender of German forces in Italy, nearly 1,000 of the elite unit’s troops were killed and about 4,000 wounded.

Bartley trained in 1943 at Colorado’s Camp Carson and Camp Hale. Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division learned to attack on skis, and to traverse great distances in deep snow with the heaviest gear and the six components of a dismantled, 75mm howitzer cannon-mortar strapped onto mules.

Bartley would recall confiding to an officer that he’d hoped to be not a mule-tending, alpine artillery soldier but an airman. The officer told him, “Son, when that jackass kicks you, just flap your arms and pretend.”

Bartley’s unit within the ski division, the 605th Field Artillery Battalion, shipped out from Newport News, Virginia, late in 1944. Arriving in Italy following a stop in north Africa, the battalion spearheaded the arduous and bloody advance of the 5th Army across the Appenine Mountains and into the Po Valley.

From there, it was on north to Italy’s largest lake, Garda. Bartley’s unit found that German soldiers had attempted to block the Allies by bombing a highway tunnel alongside the lake.

It was April 30, 1945. The world would soon learn that on that same day, Hitler killed himself as Soviet troops approached his bunker in Berlin, about 600 miles north of the fighting in Italy.

That night alongside Garda, 24 men from the 605th battalion and a driver were ordered to take a howitzer across the lake aboard a two-ton Duck boat — technically a DUKW amphibious truck. The conditions were terrible and the heavily loaded vessel sank in hundreds of feet of water. Only one of the men aboard survived.

Bartley told LeBaron in 2010 that Italians and Americans “still are trying to find that Duck down there.” He added that “the guys, the 10th Mountain Division, want to find that Duck and they want to bring it to the surface.”

Just two days after the disaster on Garda, German forces in Italy surrendered. Germany’s unconditional surrender came five days after that.

Bartley would discover more than a decade later that from February to May of 1945, aspiring young cartoonist Charles Schulz, proud to call himself “a foot soldier,” advanced from France to Belgium to Germany with the Army’s 8th Armored Infantry Battalion, 20th Armored Division.

Upon Bartley’s discharge, he returned to Ohio and enrolled at Ashland University. He then went into sales with a large pump company in Ashland, a job that introduced him to California and other points west.

He told LeBaron in 2010 that “we had seven western states and British Columbia, the territory was huge. I was single, and so I traveled to all these states … my job was to put on a sales school … I was pretty good at that. People liked me because I told a lot of dirty jokes.”

While back in Ohio he met Betty Martin and persuaded her to return a ring to a man she’d agreed to marry. He and Betty — “the greatest thing in my life,” he called her — married in 1951.

They moved in 1953 to Santa Rosa and in time had two children. Chuck Bartley went into business for himself with the purchase of Binkley Pump — he’d say he had to change only three letters in the name.

Bartley Pump did well. Early on, Chuck’s brother, Robert, joined him in the enterprise. Bob, like Chuck, was an Army veteran active in community affairs. He died in 2001 at age 80.

As Chuck Bartley grew his pump company, he was happy to be hired on by a couple that purchased a large, rural property outside of Sebastopol in 1958 — Charles and Joyce Schulz, formerly of Minnesota.

Bartley and the cartoonist struck up a conversation one day. Soon they were playing bridge together, then golf. “You know,” Bartley told LeBaron in their videotaped conversation, “the more we saw each other, the better we liked each other.”

They saw each other through much, including the Schulzes’ divorce in 1972 and the death of Betty Bartley in 2004. The Schulz-Bartley family friendship continued to thrive when Sparky married the former Jean Forsyth Clyde and when Bartley fell in love with the widowed Betty Elaine Freeman.

Said Jeannie Schulz, “Beyond our friendship as a couple, Chuck was one of Sparky’s core friends with whom he could share his feelings.”

When Charles Schulz died in 2000, Bartley was a featured speaker at the celebration of life that drew a crowd of about 2,500 to the Luther Burbank Center.

He and Betty Freeman had been together 17 years when she died in 2020.

An international news item that appeared in 2012 didn’t make the front pages, but it certainly got Army vet Bartley’s attention: Volunteer searchers in Italy had found, at the bottom of Lake Garda, the Duck boat that sank with the 24 young 10th Mountain soldiers who died just days before the war in Europe was over.

“That definitely brought back memories. He thought that was good,” said Bartley’s son-in-law, Jon Dorsey of Santa Rosa.

Bartley had dealt in recent years with congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Dorsey, and son, Chuck Bartley Jr., both of Santa Rosa; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Plans are not yet set for a celebration of his life.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.