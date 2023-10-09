Chuck Bartley, Santa Rosa businessman and civic booster, World War II veteran, dies at 99

Before Chuck Bartley settled in Santa Rosa in the 1950s and started a family, a business and a golden friendship with the creator of a comic strip he hadn’t paid much mind, he fought in northern Italy at the end of World War II with the Army’s storied 10th Mountain Division.

An accomplished, community minded and admired member of Santa Rosa’s old guard, Bartley died Oct. 4 at the age of 99.

He was 21 when he and his unit endured one their toughest days: April 30, 1945, when two dozen of his fellow alpine soldiers boarded an amphibious vehicle on frigid and stormy Lake Garda for a nocturnal attack on Germans troops believed to be at the shore. The six-wheeled floating truck sank, taking with it 24 American troops aboard.

Bartley’s combat duty became just one commonality linking him to “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. The enduring pals both were married Army vets in their 30s when they migrated to Santa Rosa from the Midwest. Both were named but seldom addressed as Charles. Both loved golf and bridge and travel and a good laugh.

Bartley founded and for 50 years ran a successful drilling and pump business in Santa Rosa, and through nearly all that time was an inner-circle friend of Schulz. Bartley confessed in a videotaped 2010 interview with history writer and Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron that when he met “Sparky” Schulz and his first wife, Joyce, he didn’t read the funny pages and was unfamiliar with Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

“All the years I knew him,” Bartley told LeBaron, “I had no idea he would end up like he did.” What Schulz ended up, of course, was world renowned and fabulously wealthy.

“What a fantastic guy … A grand guy … Sure, he was humble, but he was a likable guy,” Bartley said. “He was real likable … He could make me laugh, and I loved to make him laugh.”

Bartley became an ardent “Peanuts” fan and remained brotherly close to Schulz up to the cartoonist’s death from cancer at age 77 in 2000. Bartley told LeBaron, “When he was having a bad time in the hospital, he told me, ‘Nobody loves me.’ I remember telling him, ‘Sparky, everybody loves you.’ I meant that.”

Bartley himself was beloved by many in Sonoma County, where he served the community through his work with Exchange Bank’s Doyle Trust, which has provided more than $100 million in scholarships to students of Santa Rosa Junior College. He was active also with the Rotary Club, the Schulz Museum, Boy Scouts and YMCA.

“He was, in his own way, larger than life,” said nephew Scott Bartley, an architect and former Santa Rosa mayor.

Charles R. Bartley was born in Ohio on Feb. 16, 1924. The war was on when he graduated from Ashland High School in 1942.

He enrolled at Ohio’s Kent State University. “It was a pretty tough life for me,” he told LeBaron in the oral-history interview.

In addition to going to class every weekday, he explained, he took three night classes. And from midnight to 6 a.m. he worked at a war-industries factory.

“I was machining 57mm machine gun mounts. I was exhausted! Then I got drafted. I was kind of glad to go into the service and get some sleep.”

Bartley was assigned to the Army’s fledgling 10th Mountain Division, created to take on ski-savvy German soldiers entrenched in the mountains of northern Italy that stood as the advancing Allies’ last barrier to Adolf Hitler’s homeland. For its combat successes, valor and sacrifices, the 10th would become one of America’s most highly decorated units: In 114 days of fighting that concluded with the surrender of German forces in Italy, nearly 1,000 of the elite unit’s troops were killed and about 4,000 wounded.

Bartley trained in 1943 at Colorado’s Camp Carson and Camp Hale. Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division learned to attack on skis, and to traverse great distances in deep snow with the heaviest gear and the six components of a dismantled, 75mm howitzer cannon-mortar strapped onto mules.

Bartley would recall confiding to an officer that he’d hoped to be not a mule-tending, alpine artillery soldier but an airman. The officer told him, “Son, when that jackass kicks you, just flap your arms and pretend.”

Bartley’s unit within the ski division, the 605th Field Artillery Battalion, shipped out from Newport News, Virginia, late in 1944. Arriving in Italy following a stop in north Africa, the battalion spearheaded the arduous and bloody advance of the 5th Army across the Appenine Mountains and into the Po Valley.

From there, it was on north to Italy’s largest lake, Garda. Bartley’s unit found that German soldiers had attempted to block the Allies by bombing a highway tunnel alongside the lake.