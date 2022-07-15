Subscribe

Ciclovia to shut down Petaluma streets on Sunday

EMILY CHARRIER
INDEX-TRIBUNE EDITOR & PUBLISHER
July 15, 2022, 2:02PM
In an effort to promote cycling, walking, scooters and other non-motor means of travel, the Sonoma Bike Coalition have partnered with the city of Petaluma on Ciclovia on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day includes a variety of vendors and programs, and will shut down select streets to cars, giving space for people-powered transportation.

Expect the following street closures from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Petaluma Boulevard from D Street to East Washington Street; Water Street from Western Avenue to the Lynch Creek Trail; and Western Street from Kentucky to Petaluma Boulevard.

“For individuals not participating in Ciclovia, we encourage you to find alternative routes to your destinations to reduce delays in your arrival time. In addition, we kindly request that all drivers be especially cognizant of the rules of the road, traffic laws and the increased cycle activity that may occur in your neighborhood,” the Petaluma Police said in a news release.

The event includes a 5K with Athletic Soles owner Holly Wick, music from the Petalukes, a kid’s bike safety course, Mike’s Bikes mobile repairs and many other activities. The biking route will be dotted with giant Scrabble, giant Jenga, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more.

Ciclovia means “cycle path” in Spanish.

For a full schedule of events, go to bikesonoma.org/ciclovia.

