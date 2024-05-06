Thousands welcome return of Roseland’s Cinco de Mayo fest

Stepping into a vibrant tapestry of melodies, appealing aromas, and the joyful chatter of families, visitors entered the Roseland's Cinco de Mayo festival Sunday on Sebastopol Road.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., the anticipation in the air was palpable as the young musicians of the Luther Burbank Center’s Mariachi Ensemble, a mix of nerves and excitement visible on their faces, prepared to launch into the festival's inaugural musical performance.

The moment they struck the first chord, cellphones emerged, capturing the moment in videos, in a wave of encouragement and support.

Rutilo Rebolledo, owner of the Mexican ice cream stand El Arbolito, said he was pleased at the sight of the bustling crowd.

"It brings me great joy to see so many people here," he said, warmly. "We've been crafting ice cream for many years, and being part of this festival makes me happy."

Sunday’s Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival marked the 15th anniversary since its inception. The expectations of attendees and participants ran high, especially after the event’s hiatus since 2019.

"For me, it is a pleasure that this event has been held for our Latino community, especially for our Mexican people," said Juan Mora, local promotions director of Radio Lazer. "We are proud that today, on May 5, after five years without holding this festival and celebrating its 15th anniversary."

The evening's highlights extended beyond just food and music, featuring a colorful array of stands showcasing indigenous clothing, traditional Mexican toys, and several informative booths from local institutions.

By 4:15 p.m., there were already long lines to the vendors, and the crowds kept growing.

“We are expecting probably between 6,000 to 7,000 people, if not more, as they start arriving around 5 or 6 p.m.”, Sgt. Dan Cortez, with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, estimated.

The festival's security, a planned focus for the organizers, was under control.

“There has been no issues so far and the families seem to be enjoying themselves,” added Sgt. Matt Crossbie with the Santa Rosa Police Department.