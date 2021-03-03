Cinnabar’s influential artistic director out after 46 years with Petaluma theater

Adjusting to financial pressures brought on by the pandemic-related closure of Sonoma County performance venues last year, the board of directors of Petaluma’s nonprofit Cinnabar Theater has restructured and downsized operations within the nearly 50-year-old company.

As a result, Elly Lichenstein — among Cinnabar’s first performing artists and staff members — has ended her tenure as artistic director, a position she has held since the death of company founder Marvin Klebe in 1999.

“It’s a unique time in our lives and there are hard decisions to be made for everyone, I understand that,” said Lichenstein, who was furloughed on July 1 and has not been working at the company since.

She says she learned of the board’s decision to transition her to artistic director emeritus last week.

“I was hoping to make it a few more years,” said Lichenstein, who has been with Cinnabar for 46 years. “But I’ve always known there was going to be a time for me to pass the torch — and the pandemic just rushed that along a bit.”

Nathan Cummings, Cinnabar’s education director and associate artistic director, will assume all artistic decisions and leadership within the company. In a news release issued early this week, Cinnabar Executive Director Diane Dragone wrote, “This change in structure for the organization will allow Cinnabar to better weather the financial strain that has been intensified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” adding Lichenstein’s creative involvement with the theater will continue.

“We really think of it more as a transition for Elly than an ending.”

Dragone praised Lichenstein’s tireless dedication to opera, noting the dozens of English-language translations of classic and original operatic works - efforts Lichenstein said she’ll continue.

“I definitely will be continuing doing opera at Cinnabar,” said Lichenstein. “It’s one of the things that sets Cinnabar apart from other theater companies in the area. I’ll have the June slot — not this year obviously — and will be producing and directing an opera every year. And Nathan says he really wants to put me back on stage, so that will be nice.”

Since her furlough in July, Lichenstein has redoubled her passion for painting — having often painted the sets of various Cinnabar productions — and has been taking on commissions. This week, she is finishing up a large interior mural at Petaluma’s soon-to-open Grand Central Cafe. It’s a project she admits she has been thoroughly enjoying, and looks forward to doing similar work around Sonoma County.

Dragone describes the company’s restructuring as a difficult but necessary transition at a critical juncture.

“It’s a way to adjust to the times and everything that is going on,“ Dragone said. “Everyone is tightening their belts. Nonprofits like ours are doing everything they can to stay alive, with remaining staff doing two or three jobs, whatever it takes. But tough times call for practical, strategic choices in figuring out how you are going to save and to spend money.”

She points to the company’s upcoming Broadway Bash fundraising show and auction, Cinnabar’s most important annual benefit event, which this year is being done in an all-virtual format.

“We’ve always counted on the community’s appreciation for what we bring, and we’ve always been grateful for the community’s support, and that more important now than ever,” Dragone said.

Cummings, who says he has viewed Lichenstein as a mentor and a friend, praised her artistic knowledge and generosity,

“Working alongside Elly for over 10 years has been an incredibly enriching experience,” he said. “Elly has given me tremendous support to grow artistically.”

As word spread of Lichenstein’s departure, those she’s worked with for decades have come forward to offer similar words of admiration and praise.

Laura Jorgensen, a longtime presence on the Cinnabar stage, called Lichenstein “world class.”

“She is a world-class theater and opera director, an amazing actress, singer, comedian, designer and producer. You name it!” Jorgensen said. “Her dedication and love for Cinnabar is unparalleled. For me, she is Cinnabar Theater!”

The praise carries over to other art forms as well. Sheri Lee Miller, the artistic director for Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park and a former Lichenstein colleague, added her voice.

“Elly is one of the most well-rounded, multi-talented, fully artistic people I know,” Miller said. “She lives and breathes art in all its forms. I admire her more than I can say.”

As for Lichenstein’s redoubled enthusiasm for painting, Miller added her excitement for projects like the one at Grand Central Café. Said Miller, “Elly is going to blow people’s minds when they see her visual art.”

Dragone said Cinnabar will work to host some kind of live, public celebration of Lichenstein’s career once it is safe to do so. Until then, Lichenstein says she remains grateful for the years she’s had with Cinnabar.

“Faced with what we’re faced, with all these theater companies, large and small, going down because of COVID, and others hanging on by their fingernails, the board’s decision to let me go isn’t that big a stretch,” Lichenstein observed. “The main thing is, I want Cinnabar to survive as much as anyone does. Cinnabar has been my life, and it’s been my love. It’s my legacy. I want, more than anything, for the company I’ve put my heart-and-soul into to thrive, and continue to serve the community and the artists who perform there, for years and years to come.”