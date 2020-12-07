Cities across Sonoma County welcome new council leaders

Starting Monday, Windsor is accepting applications to fill a two-year, at-large Town Council term, with a deadline of Dec. 28. For more information or to learn who is eligible, contact the Town Clerk: townclerk@townofwindsor.com; 707-838-1000.

With all the votes now tallied, a slew of city councilmembers-elect throughout Sonoma County are set to be sworn in this week and take their seats on the virtual dais, ready to dive into a year that is expected to present many of the same challenges as those from 2020.

The similarities won’t make the obstacles ahead any easier to overcome, city leaders new and old acknowledge. And with 14 first-time councilmembers across the county’s nine cities following last month’s election, the need to shorten the learning curve amid the ongoing pandemic and its impacts on the local economy has perhaps never been greater.

“When you look at the region, it’s been disaster after disaster, and the issues city councils are asked to address are not typical. They are far more resource intensive, and require a lot more nuance and understanding of broader processes,” said Santa Rosa Councilman Chris Rogers, who will begin his second term Tuesday. “Homelessness, climate change and other regional issues affect people on the local level, and we all really have to work together and come up to speed and create regional solutions.”

The oaths of office, as well as associated jockeying for leadership positions, kick off Monday in Healdsburg and Sonoma, where three of the five election victors are new to their councils. Sonoma had two open seats and just two candidates on the ballot, making residents’ reelection of Amy Harrington to a second term, and selection of newcomer Jack Ding, a tax adviser, all but a formality.

A more competitive field of six candidates for three vacancies played out in Healdsburg, with voters returning the one incumbent who ran, Councilman David Hagele, 51, and adding a pair of women to the five-member body to give Healdsburg its very first female council majority. Attorney and nonprofit co-founder Ariel Kelley, 38, secured more than 4,450 votes — the most in the city’s history, according to the county Registrar of Voters — and Skylaer Palacios, 25, a youth counselor and the second-youngest ever to join the council, placed second to become the first Latina and member of the Black community to serve in the role.

Upcoming tests await the group, including the filling of several key department head positions once Healdsburg’s new city manager arrives at the start of the year. The council also will need to continue shepherding Healdsburg’s largely tourism-dependent economy — and related taxes that funnel into City Hall — while closely watching its budget.

“I think it’s the obvious COVID stuff, with distance-learning for kids, and for our businesses, restaurants, hotels, and our whole economy potentially devastated again in the next couple weeks,” said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, who hopes to get the nod from her council colleagues for reappointment to the rotating role. “So we really need to put our thinking caps on for how we handle all of that. Hopefully there will be some support out of Washington for the cities.”

A $908 billion federal stimulus package — a compromise from past proposals — is working its way through Congress and includes $160 billion to help ailing state and local governments. It comes on the heels of a new survey from the National League of Cities showing that municipal revenues have declined by more than 20% since the beginning of the pandemic, and that more than a quarter of the 900-plus cities polled said they will remain financially hamstrung if a stimulus package that aids cities is not passed.

The first two Sonoma County cities up this week follow a pair of others — Sebastopol and Windsor — that already hosted their first meetings to bring on new members and assign the mayor and vice-mayor roles. Sebastopol chose veteran Una Glass, 67, as mayor while welcoming top vote-getter Diana Rich, 61, to the council along with Councilwoman Neysa Hinton, 56, for a second term.

In Windsor, the town completed its first district-based election, bringing Councilwoman Deb Fudge, 64, back for a seventh term, and shifting Dominic Foppoli, 38, the appointed mayor each of the past two years, to a directly elected mayor position that he also won. The town will next begin taking appointment applications for the remaining two years of Foppoli’s regular at-large council term on Monday.

Each of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Cotati will swear in new members virtually on Tuesday, followed by Cloverdale on Wednesday. Rogers, 33, is well positioned to become Santa Rosa’s two-year appointed mayor after earning a second term and previously serving twice as vice-mayor. The seven-member city body also is welcoming its first Black woman in Natalie Rogers, 39, (no relation), its first representative for the Roseland district in Eddie Alvarez, 44, and incumbent Councilman Jack Tibbetts, 30, back for a second term.

The progressive wave in Rohnert Park after the city’s first district-based elections may could immediately make way for leadership roles spread across first-term councilmembers following the historic election. The ouster of three longtime incumbents — one of whom was unable to run due to how the district boundaries and election cycle were advanced — will mark what is believed the first time the county’s third-largest city is without a returning mayor or vice-mayor.

Incoming councilmembers Gerard Giudice, 58, a local restaurateur and longtime city planning commissioner, Jackie Elward, 41, a nonprofit founder and elementary school recess supervisor, and Willy Linares, 36, who works in marketing, could vie to take over the agenda-setting roles. In the traditionally conservative city, each was endorsed in their nonpartisan races by the local Democratic Party.

“I’m humbled, grateful and scared — all at the same time. It’s fabulous,” Giudice said. “I have no preconceived notions about the process of selecting the leadership. I’m going in organically and we’ll just see what happens. I feel comfortable charging up the hill, and feel comfortable following someone else charging up the hill.”

Last to formalize election wins will be the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Petaluma City Council next month. The 3rd District Supervisor-elect Chris Coursey, 66, will join the county board after his March victory, and Sonoma County’s second-largest city will bring on two newcomers in progressives Brian Barnacle, 35, the top vote-getter, and Dennis Pocekay, 71, with incumbent Councilman Mike Healy, 62, who received a sixth term.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.