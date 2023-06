Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending April 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 979 cities and towns in California. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $45,530 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Bakersfield, CA: 9

#2. Fresno, CA: 8

#3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 6

#4. Hanford-Corcoran, CA: 4

#5. El Centro, CA: 3

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA: 3

#5. Visalia, CA: 3

#8. Merced, CA: 2

#9. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA: 1

#9. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA: 1

#9. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA: 1

#9. Sonora, CA: 1

#9. Stockton, CA: 1



#50. White Water

- Typical home value: $352,653

- 1-year price change: +$7,879 (+2.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,760 (+83.8%)

- Metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA



#49. Orange Cove

- Typical home value: $256,092

- 1-year price change: +$7,905 (+3.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,617 (+50.2%)

- Metro area: Fresno, CA



#48. Calexico

- Typical home value: $309,547

- 1-year price change: +$7,927 (+2.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,145 (+37.3%)

- Metro area: El Centro, CA



#47. Wasco

- Typical home value: $283,597

- 1-year price change: +$7,946 (+2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,206 (+49.0%)

- Metro area: Bakersfield, CA



#46. Taft

- Typical home value: $191,592

- 1-year price change: +$8,061 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,485 (+56.9%)

- Metro area: Bakersfield, CA



#45. San Luis Obispo

- Typical home value: $992,192

- 1-year price change: +$8,113 (+0.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,847 (+36.0%)

- Metro area: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA



#44. San Joaquin

- Typical home value: $260,114

- 1-year price change: +$8,238 (+3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,293 (+52.3%)

- Metro area: Fresno, CA



#43. Del Rey

- Typical home value: $343,267

- 1-year price change: +$8,331 (+2.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,941 (+41.7%)

- Metro area: Fresno, CA



#42. Calipatria

- Typical home value: $197,432

- 1-year price change: +$8,511 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,187 (+52.8%)

- Metro area: El Centro, CA



#41. Delano

- Typical home value: $304,810

- 1-year price change: +$8,695 (+2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,987 (+48.1%)

- Metro area: Bakersfield, CA



#40. June Lake

- Typical home value: $659,848

- 1-year price change: +$9,347 (+1.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,108 (+38.1%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area



#39. Snelling

- Typical home value: $430,376

- 1-year price change: +$9,384 (+2.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,650 (+55.5%)

- Metro area: Merced, CA



#38. Arvin

- Typical home value: $266,074

- 1-year price change: +$9,474 (+3.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,368 (+49.7%)

- Metro area: Bakersfield, CA



#37. Mc Farland

- Typical home value: $275,319

- 1-year price change: +$9,513 (+3.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,438 (+41.3%)

- Metro area: Bakersfield, CA



#36. Corcoran

- Typical home value: $241,093

- 1-year price change: +$9,604 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,485 (+53.0%)

- Metro area: Hanford-Corcoran, CA



#35. Arcadia

- Typical home value: $1,258,370

- 1-year price change: +$9,619 (+0.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$218,348 (+21.0%)

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA



#34. Earlimart

- Typical home value: $246,900

- 1-year price change: +$9,708 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,026 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Visalia, CA



#33. Maywood

- Typical home value: $589,777

- 1-year price change: +$9,723 (+1.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$172,228 (+41.2%)

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA



#32. Avenal

- Typical home value: $218,713

- 1-year price change: +$9,815 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,368 (+42.6%)

- Metro area: Hanford-Corcoran, CA



#31. Holtville

- Typical home value: $282,016

- 1-year price change: +$9,903 (+3.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,704 (+31.6%)

- Metro area: El Centro, CA