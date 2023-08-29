Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Sonoma County

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic became a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Since then, increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July, 1.4% higher than the year before, and a new record.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Santa Rosa-Petaluma metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by their one-year price change as of July 2023. All 24 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#24. Guerneville, CA

- 1-year price change: -$53,573 (-8.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,684 (+15.8%)

- Typical home value: $570,220 (#24 most expensive city in metro)



#23. Monte Rio, CA

- 1-year price change: -$50,607 (-8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,736 (+8.2%)

- Typical home value: $577,200 (#23 most expensive city in metro)



#22. Geyserville, CA

- 1-year price change: -$50,183 (-4.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,426 (+27.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,194,290 (#5 most expensive city in metro)



#21. Jenner, CA

- 1-year price change: -$38,515 (-4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,469 (+13.9%)

- Typical home value: $839,357 (#13 most expensive city in metro)



#20. Sebastopol, CA

- 1-year price change: -$38,263 (-3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$233,319 (+26.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,118,997 (#7 most expensive city in metro)



#19. Cazadero, CA

- 1-year price change: -$35,916 (-5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,608 (+21.5%)

- Typical home value: $585,336 (#22 most expensive city in metro)



#18. Forestville, CA

- 1-year price change: -$35,864 (-5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,047 (+16.4%)

- Typical home value: $640,049 (#21 most expensive city in metro)



#17. Penngrove, CA

- 1-year price change: -$34,925 (-2.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,122 (+22.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,172,771 (#6 most expensive city in metro)



#16. The Sea Ranch, CA

- 1-year price change: -$32,930 (-2.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$387,735 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $1,260,783 (#3 most expensive city in metro)



#15. Petaluma, CA

- 1-year price change: -$31,460 (-3.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$180,159 (+24.9%)

- Typical home value: $903,827 (#11 most expensive city in metro)



#14. Rohnert Park, CA

- 1-year price change: -$23,552 (-3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,844 (+18.1%)

- Typical home value: $685,619 (#19 most expensive city in metro)



#13. Bodega Bay, CA

- 1-year price change: -$22,821 (-1.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$354,249 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,341,849 (#1 most expensive city in metro)



#12. Cloverdale, CA

- 1-year price change: -$20,073 (-3.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,812 (+14.1%)

- Typical home value: $647,163 (#20 most expensive city in metro)



#11. Windsor, CA

- 1-year price change: -$16,511 (-2.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,566 (+17.6%)

- Typical home value: $786,384 (#15 most expensive city in metro)



#10. Sonoma, CA

- 1-year price change: -$16,115 (-1.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$231,677 (+31.2%)

- Typical home value: $974,403 (#10 most expensive city in metro)



#9. Cotati, CA

- 1-year price change: -$15,008 (-2.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,020 (+24.2%)

- Typical home value: $724,822 (#17 most expensive city in metro)



#8. Santa Rosa, CA

- 1-year price change: -$14,990 (-2.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,551 (+16.7%)

- Typical home value: $708,075 (#18 most expensive city in metro)



#7. Graton, CA

- 1-year price change: -$8,039 (-1.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,899 (+24.0%)

- Typical home value: $795,510 (#14 most expensive city in metro)



#6. Annapolis, CA

- 1-year price change: -$8,014 (-1.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,183 (+30.4%)

- Typical home value: $780,650 (#16 most expensive city in metro)



#5. Healdsburg, CA

- 1-year price change: -$3,562 (-0.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$264,585 (+31.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,118,047 (#8 most expensive city in metro)



#4. Kenwood, CA

- 1-year price change: +$7,050 (+0.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$288,651 (+30.9%)

- Typical home value: $1,222,884 (#4 most expensive city in metro)



#3. Glen Ellen, CA

- 1-year price change: +$18,787 (+1.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$343,434 (+36.1%)

- Typical home value: $1,294,503 (#2 most expensive city in metro)



#2. Occidental, CA

- 1-year price change: +$20,900 (+2.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,177 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $903,589 (#12 most expensive city in metro)



#1. Fulton, CA

- 1-year price change: +$23,423 (+2.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$291,570 (+42.1%)

- Typical home value: $984,758 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

