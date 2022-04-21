Citrus Fair debuts Thursday in Cloverdale

The annual Citrus Fair opens Thursday with free seniors’ admission for Senior Day (age 62 and over).

This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top,” and the fair is running through Sunday. There will be carnival rides, different themed days and a parade on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale (stepoff is at 11 a.m.)

Every day Warner Hall will feature the Camellia Show, quilts and arts and crafts and the Kid Zone; in Exhibit Hall you can citrus and garden exhibits. The Commercial Room is for shopping, gifts and gadgets.

On Kids Day (kids 12 and under free) there will be a Queen Pageant Celebration in the auditorium as well as a rock ‘n’ roll show and the Scotty & Trink Show on the Family Fun Stage with “comedy, juggling, unicycling and bad judgment.”

Tickets are $11 for adults; seniors $6; children (6-12) $5 and children 5 and under free.

You can purchase tickets online at eTix or stop by the Citrus Fair Office at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale.

Check here: cloverdalecitrusfair for a full schedule of events at fair hours, which vary day to day.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.