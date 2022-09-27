City Council sours on outdoor dining program

Parklets, your days are numbered in Sonoma.

That was the message coming from the Sonoma City Council last week, when members voted 3-2 to end the Al Fresco Sonoma program on Oct. 31.

City staff plans to contact restaurants this week regarding the date by which the makeshift sidewalk-dining patios, or parklets, must be removed.

The parklets were established at the onset of the pandemic when, in May 2020, the council approved the Al Fresco Sonoma program, which allowed food and drink establishments to temporarily encroach their service areas into frontage sidewalk and parking spaces at a time when indoor service was prohibited due to the health crisis. Additionally, the block of First Street East that runs south of Napa Street was closed to vehicular traffic to allow Maya Restaurant and Pangloss Cellars to utilize the street to serve customers.

Originally set to sunset Oct. 31 of 2021, the council has extended the Al Fresco program multiple times, while city staff explored the feasibility of making the parklets a permanent fixture of the Plaza. On June 1 of this year, the council agreed to extend the program to April 1, 2023 on the condition that the parklet operators made certain aesthetic, safety, ADA and other required regulatory upgrades as laid out by city staff.

But, according to some members of the city council, few of the upgrades have been initiated.

“I haven’t seen any improvement to aesthetics on parklets since then,” said Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett at the council’s Sept. 21 meeting. “I think it’s hard to trust this process moving forward and I think maybe it’s time to (end the program).”

Currently there are 11 restaurants taking part in the program, with a total of 12 parklets in operation.

Resident Claire Solot spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, asking the council not to “do an about face” after previously extending the program to April 1, 2023, and saying such a move would create a “hardship” for participating restaurants. “(Parklet operators) have reasonably relied on representations made in the June meeting,” said Solot. “There is no justification at this point to shutter this program prematurely.”

Mark Bodenhamer, director of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, also raised concern about ending the program Oct. 31.

“The change of the dates is really difficult,” said Bodenhamer. “We just voted in June to extend it to April 2023, so revising that on the fly is difficult.”

Councilmember Sandra Lowe also supported upholding the April 1 program cessation.

“They’ve already invested money and resources and staff that are hired,” Lowe said about the restaurants preparing for an April deadline. “And we can’t keep yanking their chains.”

Councilmember Bob Felder, however, said what seems to have been “lost in all the discussion” of the April extension is that it was tied to the parklet operators meeting the conditions laid out by the council.

“What seems to have stayed in everybody’s mind is some extension to April 1, 2023,” said Felder. “But what seems to have been overlooked, forgotten or ignored is when the City Council took a vote June 1, 2022 and approved certain things in that vote, there were conditions placed as to what would happen and when they would happen.”

He said the requirement to meet the aesthetic and safety conditions have largely been “ignored.”

“Everything we have tried to put forward — in terms of improvements and aesthetics — has been pushed aside and delayed. And that’s unacceptable,” said Felder. He went on to read from the June council resolution, as written by then-acting City Manager Wayne Wirick, which stated that only parklets which comply with the mitigating conditions would be granted an extension to April 1. Businesses that don’t comply by Oct. 31 must remove their parklets, read Felder.

City staff issued a notice to program participants last May detailing a list of uniform parklet standards to which the parklets must comply. Felder read out a litany of conditions to which the parklets must conform, including regulations regarding sidewalk access, umbrella use, pedestrian ramps, installation of safety curbs, use of guard walls, heaters, tents, sunscreens, trash bins and furniture.

“This was not an automatic extension to April 1 of 2023,” said Felder. “There were significant, well-defined modifications that must be done to these parklets and, for the most part, they have not been accomplished.”

Barnett, who had earlier been an advocate for making the Al Fresco program permanent, said he has come to the conclusion that, as much as restaurant goers may enjoy street-side dining, the parklets are an “aesthetic disaster” for the Plaza.

“At the end of the day we realized this is ultimately a construction project of little buildings on the Plaza,” Barnett said. “I realize other cities in the county have parklets, but (the Sonoma Plaza) is a national landmark, a historic monument. This isn’t downtown Santa Rosa.”

The vice mayor also expressed disappointment that parklet operators haven’t been more receptive to complying with the program conditions.

“All we were asking our restaurants to do was come into compliance with safety standards and also really improve the aesthetics, instead we got a lot of push back,” said Barnett, citing El Dorado Kitching and the girl & the fig restaurants for “ripping their (parklets) out and trash(ing) the City Council and city in the media.”

Barnett said he was “surprised” by that reaction. “All the city has tried to do from day one since this pandemic started was help our restaurants on the Plaza,” Barnett said. “We bent over backward to allow this parklet program.”

