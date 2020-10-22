City dwellers escaping to Montana, creating a property gold rush

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The four-bedroom contemporary just west of town smelled of fresh paint, flooring, sealant and new beginnings. The Bridger Mountains beckoned against an azure sky off the back deck, and Robert Carder, Montana's newest transplant, couldn't contain himself.

"This is your new home, Conner!" he exclaimed to his 57-pound Australian cattle dog, whose paws were slipping on the wood floor in the living room. Carder spread his arms wide. "How much bigger is this than the picture?" he asked his wife, Valentina, confirming what the couple from Los Angeles already knew.

Their living room didn't just seem bigger than the photos on Zillow that had led them to make a $559,000 offer after 24 hours in Montana, a place they had never been. The 2,300-square-foot house was twice the size of the two-bedroom condo they sold in Brentwood, Calif., before packing their cars and driving 16 hours northeast, released from the confines of the coronavirus pandemic and the jobs Robert had grown to hate and Valentina had lost.

This was the 19th walk-through their broker, Charlotte Durham, had done for out-of-state clients since Montana's virus lockdown ended in late April and its real estate market flipped into hyperdrive. Buyers fleeing New York, Los Angeles and other densely populated U.S. cities say they want to leave the coronavirus clusters and social justice unrest behind.

Even as the state's fierce winter looms, the transplants are pushing house prices to record levels. Some are offering millions of dollars in cash for houses and land they have seen only on the Internet.

"They were like, 'We're hoping we love it!' " Durham recalled on a late-summer morning as the Carders nodded in agreement.

Montana has remained a mystery to most Americans, even though it boasts some of the most magnificent scenery in the West. But as the pandemic has taken hold across the United States, what once were rural outposts here have turned into boomtowns.

These arrivals are not just tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park or looking for a wilderness vacation. This is a stampede of transplants descending in Porsche Cayennes and Teslas with cash offers. It's multimillionaires grabbing up luxury ranches to serve as second or third homes. It's buyers with more modest resources looking for a way out. It's city dwellers seeking bare land in Montana's wilderness to serve as insurance policies for America's uncertain future.

But the virus they are fleeing has been spiking here, too. Along with the neighboring Dakotas, the state has one of the worst per capita outbreaks in the country. Montana's coronavirus infections have risen precipitously in recent weeks, with a seven-day rolling average of 58 new reported cases per 100,000 residents, the third-highest rate in the United States. The total number of confirmed cases and deaths remains low - less than 24,000 cases and 241 deaths - but nearly 3,800 of those cases and 10% of the deaths were reported in the past week.

"We still have way fewer cases than most places and lots of wide open space," said Durham, 31. "It's way better here than where people are coming from."

The new infections have overwhelmed jails and health-care clinics in some communities and led to suspicions that outsiders are bringing the virus with them. But Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and health authorities said last week that out-of-state visitors account for fewer than 5% of Montana's new cases.

"This is coming from us, to us," said Sarah Stewart, a family physician at St. Vincent's hospital in Billings, which serves the city and the Eastern Montana region.

Sportsmen have long revered Montana, casting flies for the world-class trout in its rivers and hunting deer and elk on its snow-capped mountain passes. A century ago, the state's mines and forests provided jobs to immigrants from Northern Europe. In the 1990s, moviegoers glimpsed its sun-dappled rivers and towering firs in Robert Redford's adaptation of the Norman Maclean memoir "A River Runs Through It," and a generation of retirees and environmentalists put down roots to smell the sagebrush for themselves.

Silicon Valley tech workers put southwest Montana on the map a few years ago, as they sought an alternative to ever-pricier towns like Aspen and Vail in Colorado and the Jackson Hole region in Wyoming. They're taking advantage of the wide open spaces at Big Sky, a ski resort in the midst of a building boom 40 miles south of Bozeman. The transplants work remotely and commute from a growing airport with more hangars for private jets than commercial carriers.

Downtown Bozeman remade itself with craft breweries, gluten-free bakeries and high-end galleries displaying frontier art. Soon a derisive nickname followed: Bozeangeles.