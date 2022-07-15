City of Fort Bragg hires new police chief

After the retirement of Interim Police Chief John Naulty, the city of Fort Bragg has announced that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has accepted the position of police chief and will start on July 25.

Cervenka, 47, was raised in Chilton, Wisconsin, and joined the United States Air Force straight out of high school, where he was assigned to Security Police. He provided security for nuclear missiles at Malstrom Air Force Base, Montana, then Flightline security at Osan Airbase in South Korea, and finally served at Travis Air Force Base in California.

While at Travis Air Force Base, Cervenka was deployed to Turkey to support Operation Northern Watch. After five years of active duty service, he moved to the United States Air Force Reserves. He was later deployed to Egypt and Germany and, in October 2001, was recalled to active duty in support of Operation Noble Eagle following the 9/11 attacks. He left the Reserves in November 2002 as a technical sergeant.

Cervenka met his wife, Kellie, in Napa in 1998. While living there, he attended the Napa Valley Regional Criminal Justice Training Center police academy and, upon graduation, was hired by Turlock Police Department in May of 2000, where he has spent the last 22 years. During his time at the Turlock Police Department, he served as field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant, SWAT commander, investigations lieutenant, and acting division captain, among many other positions.

Chief Cervenka serves as the treasurer on the Executive Board of Directors for the California Peace Officers Association and participates on several charity boards, most of which serve underprivileged or at-risk kids. Kellie and Neil have two children, a daughter Samantha, 23, who is finishing her degree in Legal Studies, and a son Alex, 19, currently attending Northwest Lineman College.

Neil is a marathon runner and completed a 45-mile run in full gear. He enjoys landscape photography and can't wait to explore all the beauty in and around Fort Bragg, which he describes as one of his favorite places. "It is an incredible honor to be trusted to serve the Fort Bragg community as your Chief of Police," Neil says.