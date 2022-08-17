City of Petaluma buys 150 firearms at county’s first-ever buyback event

The first ever gun buyback event in the county saw 150 firearms turned over within a 4-hour period, the Petaluma Police Department announced Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the City of Petaluma Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, was part of an effort to reduce access to “unwanted firearms” by offering cash for them, according to a news release.

Up to $200 was offered for each assault weapon and $100 per handgun or rifle.

In total, the city offered $15,100 cash for the 89 rifles or shotguns and 59 handguns, which included two assault weapons, one ghost gun (a gun containing no serial number, brand or model) and two 80% polymer handgun lowers.

The Petaluma Police Department thanked the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad and Santa Rosa Police Department officers assisted at the event.

All of the firearms collected will be destroyed unless they were stolen, in which case they will be returned to their owner.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.