Residents can learn how to be wildfire ready at a free resource fair in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The third annual Wildfire Ready Resource Fair, sponsored by the city of Santa Rosa, will be held at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa.

The event's aim is to educate the public about wildfire preparedness. Topics will include emergency readiness and fire-safe landscaping, according to a news release from the city.

It will feature seminars by local experts including Roberta Macintyre from nonprofit Fire Safe Sonoma on preparing homes for the threat of wildfires and Bob Schneider of the Sonoma Ecology Center on minimizing fire risk through landscaping practices.

“The Wildfire Ready Resource Fair is a pivotal event for Santa Rosa residents, providing them with essential knowledge and tools to protect their loved ones and homes from the increasing threat of wildfires,” Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope said in the release.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can explore educational materials and get advice on wildfire preparation from participating organizations including American Red Cross, Cal Fire Sonoma-Napa-Lake Unit, California Highway Patrol, Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Santa Rosa Fire Department and Santa Rosa Parks and Recreation.

The first 150 people to RSVP will receive free “go bags.” The bags will contain items that would be useful if you need to leave your home in a hurry, including food bars, emergency blankets, light sticks, masks, first aid kits and an LED flashlight, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Bags are limited to one per family.

Boucherie, a Santa Rosa-based truck serving Cajun and French food, will be selling food at the event.

The Finley Community Center is at 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Yzecmu.

To RSVP online in English, go to pdne.ws/3s9Wvhg.

To RSVP online in Spanish, go to pdne.ws/47v6xd1.