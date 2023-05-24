Santa Rosa’s city manager will see a significant pay boost over the next year that city leaders say is geared to bring her compensation in line with top government executives at other cities and recognize her performance leading the city since last January 2022.

Maraskeshia Smith will receive a 5% merit increase and a 2.5% cost of living adjustment that will raise her salary from $276,750 to $297,853 in July, plus other incentives under a revamped employment agreement as the city seeks to retain its top administrator long-term.

Future merit raises will bring Smith’s salary to $328,296 by June 2024 plus health and other benefits.

Altogether, the various raises equate to an 18.6% bump by that date.

The new agreement also includes a five-year contract for Smith that would keep her in the position until January 2028. Her current contract is open-ended.

Mayor Natalie Rogers praised Smith for her work over the past year and a half and said her leadership at City Hall had “exceeded expectations.”

"I'm continually impressed by City Manager Smith's innovative thinking and strategic planning efforts," Rogers said in a statement ahead of the meeting. “Her unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and pursuit of organizational excellence have positively impacted our staff and Santa Rosa community. We are fortunate to have a high-performing city manager whose accomplishments have exceeded expectations within a relatively short time.”

The council approved the new contract Tuesday on a 5-0 vote with Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald and Council member Chris Rogers absent.

A seasoned administrator, Smith arrived in Santa Rosa in January 2022 after being hired the previous November from Stockton, where she served as deputy city manager.

Prior to that she worked in Oakland and spent the bulk of her career in Cincinnati, where she led the public works department for nearly 10 years.

She oversees a workforce of about 1,280 employees and a general fund budget of about $200 million. Her time at the city has been marked by a focus on core public services, with the city seeking to beef up public safety and prioritize spending on city infrastructure.

Smith didn’t respond to a request for comment by the press deadline.

The pay increase and new contract come after the city conducted a compensation study that found Smith earned on average 16% less than her peers at other cities, despite leading one of the largest local governments in the North Bay.

The average pay for comparable agencies is $321,065 and expected to increase in the coming year, according to a city staff report.

Salary comparisons of 13 similarly-sized cities across the Bay Area showed pay ranged from $188,316 in Richmond, if the manager were paid the salary floor, to $397,744 in Berkeley.

Sonoma County Administrator Maria Christina Rivera’s starting salary was set at $282,116 when she was named to the top job in January, overseeing a workforce that is more than three times as large as Santa Rosa’s. Marcela Piedra earns $307,000 annually as Rohnert Park’s city manager.

The merit increases, which amount to 16%, are expected to make Smith’s salary more competitive.

The new contract stipulates the council can provide an additional merit increase in June 2025, if needed, to keep pace with the average manager salary.

She will continue to receive cost of living salary increases in accordance with raises provided to other executive management employees, as written in the current agreement.

In addition to the raises, the contract provides a bump in the monthly wellness benefit she receives, totaling $4,800 per year, and the option for Smith to explore housing loan options with the city. The council would need to approve a possible loan proposal at a future meeting.

Smith has prioritized refocusing efforts and resources on funding core public services in her first year and a half after dedicating resources to wildfire and pandemic response.

The council last year approved the first structurally balanced budget in at least five years and introduced a pension stabilization fund that will help mitigate rising pension costs.

Included in that first budget crafted under Smith was funding for additional fire and police positions and investments in critical city infrastructure.

The city has also taken steps to incentivize housing construction, with planning officials describing the last year as a “banner year” for construction and increased investments in southwest Santa Rosa.

Smith has also prioritized using data and technology to streamline city services.

“I am proud of what the city accomplished in 2022, and I will continue to press the team to strive for excellence in the year ahead,” she said in a January community update to mark her first year on the job.

Her priorities in 2023 include addressing blight, continuing to address homelessness through measures outlined in a long-term plan the council approved last fall, fast-tracking infrastructure projects and continued investment in public safety.

That’s likely to be challenged in the years to come as the city faces a growing operational deficit.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.