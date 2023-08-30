City official behind 'San Francisco doom loop' tour resigns after trying to claim it was 'satire'

A San Francisco city official who organized a walking tour meant to showcase the "squalor" of downtown is resigning, Mayor London Breed's office confirmed to SFGATE.

Earlier this month, a posting appeared on Eventbrite that promoted a "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour," angering local residents and raising questions about the event's seriousness and the identity of its anonymous organizer, who described themself as a city commissioner.

The tour was scheduled for Saturday but was canceled by the organizer Friday, which prompted some Eventbrite ticket holders to seek a refund. Alex Ludlum, who served as the vice chair on the city's Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure, was linked to it when his email address was included in refund notices sent to ticket holders, the San Francisco Chronicle reported over the weekend. (The Chronicle and SFGATE are both owned by Hearst but have separate newsrooms.)

In a statement sent to SFGATE on Monday afternoon, Breed's office confirmed Ludlum was behind the event and said his decision to organize the tour represented a "deep error in judgment."

"Alex Ludlum has informed the Mayor's Office that he is resigning from the OCII Commission," the statement read. "The decision to organize and publicize the tour was a mistake and a deep error in judgment. We are working every day to address the City's challenges, and our focus remains on doing the work to move this City forward."

The scrutiny on Ludlum was amplified earlier Monday after San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told multiple outlets, including SFGATE, that Ludlum had told him the whole thing was a joke that got out of hand. "He indicated that he meant it as 'satire' for whatever that's worth," Peskin wrote to SFGATE in an email.

Emails sent by SFGATE to addresses apparently belonging to Ludlum were not returned Monday, nor were messages sent to the organizer on the tour's Eventbrite online posting. The event was created by a user with the name "SF Anonymous Insider."

That posting, which was still active Monday afternoon, invited residents on a tour of the Mid-Market, Tenderloin and Union Square neighborhoods. "We will view the open-air drug markets, the abandoned tech offices, the outposts of the non-profit industrial complex, and the deserted department stores," the posting said. Tickets were reportedly sold at $30 per person, and the posting said the proceeds would be donated to a "non-profit that does not actively degrade its community."

The tour guide is described in the Eventbrite posting as an "urban policy professional, card-carrying City Commissioner overseeing a municipal department with an annual budget over $500m, and cofounder of San Francisco's largest neighborhood association."

In addition to being a former city commissioner, Ludlum is the co-founder of the SoMa West Community Benefit District, according to his biography on the Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure's website. That biography describes SoMa West as "the largest CBD by area." Ludlum is the vice president of that nonprofit's board of directors, and his commissioner biography describes him as an active member of the Urban Land Institute.

Ludlum was appointed to the commission by Breed last year, and he was confirmed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote. Peskin, who represents the Union Square area, told SFGATE that he "understands" Ludlum's frustration but said such conduct is "unbecoming" of a city commissioner.

Supervisor Dean Preston, whose District 5 encompasses the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods, described Ludlum's actions as "taking cheap shots."

"Taking cheap shots at the Tenderloin and other neighborhoods facing challenges solves nothing," Preston said in an email to SFGATE. "It is disappointing that a sitting commissioner thinks this is anything but mean-spirited."

The tour — which, according to the Eventbrite page, was sold out before its cancelation — garnered substantial media attention. According to the notices sent Friday to those who had bought tickets, the event organizer pointed to that media attention as the reason for canceling the tour, saying it risked voiding his anonymity.

"I should say, the international hullabaloo caught me by surprise. This event was created in earnest, and I originally envisioned doing what exactly what the page description offered," the notices said. "Unfortunately, the substantial media interest means that it is not possible to preserve my anonymity while publicly posting the tour's time and meeting location. This compels me to cancel tomorrow's scheduled tour."

An alternative tour by the nonprofit Code Tenderloin, which works to secure long-term employment for underserved communities in the city, was organized in response to the original tour. After Ludlum canceled his tour, the alternative tour by Code Tenderloin took its place.