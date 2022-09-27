Rohnert Park officials tight-lipped about city manager search with candidate interviews set to begin

Rohnert Park appears poised to select a new city manager within the next two weeks, before a November election that could reshape the five-member council, according to a timeline shared by one council member.

At least nine candidates are vying for the city’s top administrative post, Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams told The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board in an interview last week. The job has been held for the past nine years by Darrin Jenkins, who is retirring in December after 19 years with city.

Interviews are scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 and three finalists will meet with council members Oct. 9 before the council selects a winning applicant, Hollingsworth Adams said.

The winning candidate will lead Sonoma County’s third largest city, oversee a workforce of roughly 230 employees and a budget of about $177 million.

However, city officials have declined to elaborate further on the hiring process, which is being run by an outside recruiting firm under the direction of Michelle Marchetta Kenyon, the city’s contracted attorney.

City officials have refused to confirm how many applications were received, if any internal candidates applied and when interviews would be conducted.

They also would not detail whether residents would have a chance to weigh in on the appointment or hear from finalists before the city makes an offer.

Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz said the city couldn’t provide information about the process, citing direction received from the city attorney. Mayor Jackie Elward did not respond to several requests seeking comment.

Hollingsworth Adams, when later asked to elaborate on what was said during the editorial board interview, said she “overshared.”

“In my excitement and enthusiasm about the thoughtful, confidential process we are using to select the next city manager, I overshared,” she said. “I don’t have anything to add to what has already been said.”

While the names of candidates are often kept confidential until finalists are chosen, details about the hiring process of top municipal administrators are typically made public and routinely reported on by the newspaper.

Jenkins announced in June he would be stepping down at the end of the year. He began work with the city in 2003 as a civil engineer. His last day is Dec. 30.

Jenkins has said he plans to work through December and will help with the transition.

Following the announcement, the City Council gave Marchetta Kenyon the green light to lead the search. She hired executive recruiting firm Bob Murray and Associates to help with the effort.

Spending to recruitment work was capped at $35,000.

Applications for city manager closed Aug. 21, according to a copy of the recruiting brochure the city provided to The Press Democrat. No salary range was included in the job posting, with the city saying compensation would be based on experience.

Officials were expected to screen applications to ensure applicants met qualifications before narrowing the pool to a smaller list of qualified candidates who would be interviewed by the recruiting firm. Finalists would then be interviewed by the city, according to the brochure.

The City Council met in closed session on Sept. 13 to discuss the appointment but nothing was publicly reported out of the meeting.

Under California’s open meeeting laws, public notice of any upcoming interviews must give on the council agenda if candidates are meeting with the full council.

Three of the council’s five seats are up for contention in November, and the outcome could again shift the balance of power in the city only two years after a pivotal election ushered in a progressive majority seen as the most diverse in city history.

Beyond managing day-to-day operations, the incoming city manager will oversee the continuation of a decades-long effort to develop Rohnert Park’s downtown, implementation of plans to reduce homelessness and possibly lead renewed negotiations with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria over its proposed casino expansion.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.