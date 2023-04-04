The popularity of skating, scootering, biking and other wheeled activities seems to have reached a new high following the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Petaluma City Council members showed unanimous support for the trend by green-lighting a brand-new multi-use skating facility at Lucchesi Park.

The proposed 20,000-to-30,000-square-foot skate park would be an east side complement to the current 14,000-square-foot Petaluma Skatepark near the swim center that skateboarders have enjoyed since 1997. City staff say the new skate park could be built to accommodate a wider range of ages and ability levels.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6290246&lat=38.2537257&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The city’s existing skate park experienced a steep rise in users during the COVID-19 pandemic, which often led to instances of overcrowding during peak hours of use, staff said.

According to project manager Bjorn Griepenburg and Parks and Recreation director Drew Halter in a joint staff report, it is “the only dedicated public facility in Petaluma designed exclusively for skateboarding and serves as a vital recreational facility that fosters active lifestyles, engages multigenerational park users, and creates opportunities to strengthen community through play.”

Monday’s council vote lets city-hired skate park creator Grindline Skateparks, Inc., begin seeking public feedback on conceptual designs for the L-shaped area picked out for the facility. The company plans to hold community workshops this summer.

Much of the project's current $463,000 budget, which is funded by Measure M, will be used for community engagement, planning and design. The project, which has an estimated total budget of about $2 million, will be completed in multiple phases that will call for additional funding.

Before approving the project, several council members expressed their enthusiasm for it and shared connections to the skating community, including Karen Nau, John Shribbs and Dennis Pocekay.

“My skateboarding career consisted of a length of about one block,” Pocekay said nostalgically, amid chuckles. “I wasn’t very good at it and didn’t persist, but in any case I had lots of friends building their own skateboards out of old skates.”

On Dec. 5, the City Council authorized for a contract with Grindline to begin community engagement in order to design the park. Based on feedback received from the community – which included more than 100 public workshop attendees and about 200 survey responses – it became clear that the public wanted to keep the original skate park as is, while adding a whole new one.

Staff is now planning for a 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot skate park with a combination of street and transition features. Along with skateboarding, the park will also support scootering and BMX biking.

"What we’re trying to do is activate the space we’re designing in,“ said Matt Fluegge, CEO of Grindline.

The council members also offered feedback for Grindline to use in its next steps of the park design. Mayor Kevin McDonnell, for one, suggested the team provide a “buffer” zone on the grassy space between the proposed skate park site and nearby playing fields.

Council member Mike Healy also suggested finding ways to deal with the heat during the warmer summer months.

The proposed skate park would take the city’s climate change and sustainability efforts into account, staff said, and would incorporate the park’s existing tree canopy into its design elements “to provide natural shade and carbon sequestration while also potentially reducing construction costs.”

The project is also part of a citywide goal to “create and promote multi-cultural and multi-generational recreation and wellness programs that support community connection, physical well-being and opportunities for play,” according to the staff report.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.