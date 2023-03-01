Civil rights lawsuit against Lake County settled for $825,000

Daniel Flesch, a former Lake County senior deputy district attorney, has won an $825,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit against Lake County that alleged he was discriminated and retaliated against at the county District Attorney’s Office because he is Jewish and complained about sexist and racist occurrences in the workplace.

The settlement was reached Dec. 21, according to court records.

Flesch voluntarily resigned about two months ago, on Jan. 3, from the District Attorney’s Office where he had worked since 2012. Of the settlement, he said, “It saddens me because I had been hoping for change, not money.”

Lake County Administrator Susan Parker and Lake County General Counsel Anita Grant could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening regarding the lawsuit and the settlement. Jenny Baysinger, an attorney who represented Lake County, also could not be reached Tuesday evening for comment.

Flesch’s civil rights lawsuit, filed in December 2021, contended that he repeatedly pointed out disturbing incidents and behaviors in the office that included: Chief Deputy District Attorney Rich Hinchcliff’s display of a trophy with a picture of his wife labeled “trophy wife,” and a set of antlers mounted on a wall with a photograph of Hinchliff’s wife’s face pasted on the animal’s face.

The lawsuit said Flesch, now 44, regularly told then-District Attorney Don Anderson that the displays in Hinchcliff’s office were “offensive, sexist and bigoted” and that Anderson did nothing to require their removal.

The lawsuit also stated that a staff member in Anderson’s office once declared to Flesch, who is and “was known to be Jewish,” that “Jews try to screw people out of things”; a statuette of Aunt Jemima, a caricature of an African American woman who was the face of a pancake syrup brand, was used as a doorstop in the office; and that the “n” word slur was regularly used in the office, “often associated with insults directed” toward President Barack Obama.

Flesch said in the lawsuit that nothing was done in response to his repeated complaints but that he continued to speak out because of a tenet of his faith, tikkun olam, which means “world repair.”

Flesch contended in the lawsuit that he was regularly harassed and “shunned” by an “in group” of deputy district attorneys. He added that new hires were told not to speak to him and that while in court another attorney asked him where his yarmulke was.

Flesch said he asked the attorney why he insisted “on making such offensive comments,” and the attorney replied, “because I am anti-Semitic.”

Flesch added that he returned to work and found job search fliers on his desk chair.

In October 2018, according to the lawsuit, Anderson and Hinchcliff wrote a signed memo to their staff which laid out Flesch’s complaints and said: “Some of the conduct that has occurred has simply been unprofessional, demeaning and mean spirited, and is bad enough in and of itself. Some of it goes much further and amounts to nothing short of ‘bullying’ and ‘harassment’ and is going to eventually result in a lawsuit against our office and the County of Lake.”

The settlement, Flesch’s attorney Wendy Musell said, is to compensate Flesch for potential wage losses and damages associated with emotional distress.

“Employees who have the strength to come forward and be a whistleblower, particularly in law enforcement agencies, it’s so important that those employees are listened to and that the agencies for which they work actually take action and don’t seek to blame the whistleblower or retaliate,” Musell said. “Had that happened in this case, no lawsuit would ever have been filed.”

According to Flesch, Hinchcliff and all the deputy district attorneys whose actions were described in the lawsuit are still employed by the Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“It is exceptionally concerning to me because I am not aware of any meaningful measures, during or after, that the county has taken to address such disturbing and blatant problems. I would think that finding the truth, acting with integrity and unquestionable ethics would have trumped their stance on me pointing out these very real issues."

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay