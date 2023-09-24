For scores of volunteers it was like a treasure hunt Saturday when they set out with buckets and pickers to scour Sonoma County beaches to see what they could find. But instead of gold they were looking for trash.

They showed up in the early morning gray mist hoping within a few hours to sweep away all but the ocean’s natural debris as part of the annual Coastal Cleanup Day. Hailed as the state’s largest volunteer event, the cleanup is not confined to beaches, but inland waterways as well. Volunteers in boots and windbreakers also could be spotted at other creeks and streams in Sonoma County, like Sonoma Creek, a habitat for Chinook salmon, where the Sonoma Ecology Center rallied the troops for an assault on garbage that is harming the riparian wildlife.

More than 88 people showed up at six different beaches, ready to pitch in, said Connie White, executive director for Coastwalk, a 40-year-old nonprofit that advocates for public access to the California coast and coordinated the efforts of multiple conservation groups devoting their Saturday morning to tidying Sonoma’s beaches.

The effort is not just about removing blight. Garbage can be deadly to the wildlife and disrupt the ocean’s complex ecosystems.

There are also biohazards that are threatening human safety, said Gary Self, a member of Coastwalk for almost 30 years. “Last year we found a needle out here. The cigarette butts are obviously the biggest contaminant. They’re a main concern and the microplastics. They’re eaten by the smaller animals. They’re also consumed by the birds and seals and fish. They’re all eating microplastics like small pieces of Styrofoam floating out there. They think it’s food. So they eat it and they die.”

Both kids and adults made up the Goat Rock cleaning crew,. Among them was Willow Baker, a 17-year-old from Berkeley who returned to the base tent lugging like a hunting trophy a kite that had become entangled in branches and required a tricky retrieval operation.

“We found it 25 feet up. It was all tangled up. We had to get two telescoping grabbers (tape them together) and put a knife on the end and cut it,” he reported back.

Baker was there with his parents, Tara and Chris, and brother Rawley, 14.

“We just really love our nature. We love our animals. We have a vacation home here (in Guerneville) so we come to this beach a lot. We and everyone benefits from having it cleaner. It’s nice to be able to come here and do our part. The next time we come it’s going to be more pleasant. Today I found a giant fry pan. I understand you can miss a wrapper and it can blow away but you shouldn’t find giant fry pans lying around,” he lamented.

Some people came from other parts of the Bay Area and from as far away as Southern California to join the effort.

Zakayo Zakaria drove up from Berkeley where he has a doctoral fellowship in economics at the University of California. But his native country is Tanzania and on Saturday, he got his first glimpse of the Pacific Ocean. He was amazed by the difference between the sandy beaches and tropical breezes of the African coast and the wild, rocky wind-whipped Sonoma Coast.

Keeping garbage out of the ocean is not just good for wildlife but it makes sound economic sense, Zakaria said.

“It’s part of the global development agenda that we should do something about the life in the water,” he said, clutching a round, flat stone washed smooth that he picked up for himself from the beach. “Now the globe is moving to a blue economy and we benefit from what we can get from the ocean. For example, some economies depend on fishing and if we make everything in the ocean in danger it affects those communities, their families and their economy.”

Volunteers brought their gatherings back to the tent to be weighed and sorted between trash and recycling. White said she will record all the data, which can be useful in weighing future policy changes. Data collected from prior beach cleanup efforts helped push a ban on single-use plastic bags in Sonoma County, she said.

Andrea Card, who brought a youth group from The Community Church of Sebastopol,, hauled in two pair of shoes and a lot of small pieces of plastic.

“I found a bunch of pistachio nuts,” said Kathy Bell, another youth leader from the same group.

“Oh, I found the corner of that pistachio bag,” Card said, chuckling.

In all, volunteers on Saturday removed 379.4 pounds of trash from 8 miles of Sonoma beaches. The most unusual found objects, White said, were some African prayer figurines, a full jar of honey and a plaster memorial stone for a dog.

This year’s haul was way down from the 39,000 pounds scooped up in 2019, just before the pandemic. But it was a much bigger haul than the 60 pounds recovered last year.

White said less trash pound for pound, may not necessarily be a bad thing, just that people are littering less.

“The cleanup programs are working,” she said. “People are getting the message. It gives us the opportunity to go to the next step which is really to focus on microplastics. We’re starting to remove the big stuff regularly and people are starting to change how they are doing things. We have straws but we have less straws. We have plastic bags but we have less plastic bags so the plastic bag ban is working. People are working and aware, from the river to the sea.”

