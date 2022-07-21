Clean up of concrete leak into Santa Rosa’s Paulin Creek ongoing

Authorities plan to provide an update Thursday about ongoing clean-up efforts at Paulin Creek in Santa Rosa following a concrete leak there.

The spill occurred sometime after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday as crews were working on the Chanate Sewer Replacement Project.

As part of the process of abandoning an old line, workers were filling the original pipelines with a cellular cement mixture when “an estimated 3-5 cubic yards of the material leaked into Paulin Creek, from a section of the old pipeline,” officials said in a news release Wednesday evening.

“The leak was stopped to prevent additional material from being discharged,” according to officials.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department and members of its Hazardous Materials Team, as well as a city biologist and staff from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene.

With assistance from the contractor, officials said, the leaked material was contained in two pools of water in the creek.

As of Wednesday evening, there had been no “observed impact to fish, wildlife, or habitat due to this spill,” officials said.

Crews will remain on scene and monitor the area for any changes, according to the news release.

The issue is expected to be resolved Thursday.