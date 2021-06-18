Clear Lake fire burns 42 acres, forces road closures

A vehicle fire sparked a blaze that grew to 42 acres near the town of Upper Lake on Thursday evening.

The fire began about 4:45 p.m. in the North Shore area near Highway 20 and the Reclamation Cutoff, according to Cal Fire.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the agency announced on Twitter it was working with the North Shore Fire Protection District to tackle the blaze. A minute after issuing a tweet, Cal Fire sent another one indicating flames had stopped spreading.

At 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said the fire was 80% contained.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.

The California Highway Patrol reported Highway 20 was closed near the communities of Nice and Lucerne, but the highway had reopened by 7 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.