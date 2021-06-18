Subscribe

Clear Lake fire burns 42 acres, forces road closures

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2021, 8:05PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A vehicle fire sparked a blaze that grew to 42 acres near the town of Upper Lake on Thursday evening.

The fire began about 4:45 p.m. in the North Shore area near Highway 20 and the Reclamation Cutoff, according to Cal Fire.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the agency announced on Twitter it was working with the North Shore Fire Protection District to tackle the blaze. A minute after issuing a tweet, Cal Fire sent another one indicating flames had stopped spreading.

At 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said the fire was 80% contained.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.

The California Highway Patrol reported Highway 20 was closed near the communities of Nice and Lucerne, but the highway had reopened by 7 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette