Clear Lake kayaker reported missing, kayak possibly found

Lake County authorities are looking for a San Francisco man who’s been missing since Sunday when he went kayaking in Clear Lake.

Dylan Flanagan was last seen about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. He said he was OK when his girlfriend called him about 20 minutes later, but other phone calls went to his voicemail afterward, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

His girlfriend reported him missing about 8:20 p.m. and Lake County sheriff’s deputies met her near Highway 20 and Olsen Road in Clearlake Oaks on the northeast side of the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol Unit was called in to look for Flanagan, who is in his late 20s and was last seen wearing a navy-colored Hawaiian shirt, straw hat and pink shorts.

Weather conditions, including strong winds, forced authorities to put off their search until Monday morning.

At about 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Marine Patrol discovered a dark-green kayak near Widgeon Bay and investigators say it may be linked to Flanagan.

The search continued into Tuesday and investigators have been communicating with Flanagan’s friends and family to find him, the office reported.

Officials ask that anyone with information about Flanagan or his whereabouts call investigators at 707-263-2690.

