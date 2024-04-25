83-year-old woman found dead in Clear Lake
An 83-year-old Nice woman was found dead last week in the northern part of Clear Lake, authorities said.
Ellen Louise Burton was found unresponsive April 18 in the water in Nice, said Lauren Berlinn, Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Deputies responding to reports of a body seen in the 2500 block of Lakeshore found Burton near a dock. She was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit helped pull Burton from the lake.
One of Burton’s neighbors told the Sheriff’s Office they had last seen Burton around midnight April 17.
No foul play is suspected, Berlinn said.
